Jadwal Siaran Langsung Sepak Bola Akhir Pekan Ini, 14-17 Januari

Inilah jadwal siaran langsung sepak bola akhir pekan ini. Salah satu Big Match terjadi di Liga Inggris antara Manchester United melawan Liverpool.

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Sepak Bola Akhir Pekan Ini, 14-17 Januari
TWITTER ALESSANDRO BIONDI
Suasana dukungan kepada Antonio Conte saat Chelsea menjamu West Ham United dalam Liga Inggris, Selasa (16/8/2016) WIB, di Stadion Stamford Bridge, London. 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Inilah jadwal siaran langsung sepak bola akhir pekan ini.

Sabtu, 14 Januari 2017

Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 19.30 WIB
Swansea City vs Arsenal, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 22.00 WIB
Watford vs Middlesbrough, BeIn Sport 3 pukul 22.00 WIB
Sunderland vs Stoke City, MNC TV pukul 22.00 WIB

La Liga
Leganes vs Athletic Bilbao, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 19.00 WIB
Barcelona vs Las Palmas, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 22.15 WIB

Piala Afrika
Gabon vs Guinea-Bissau, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 23.00 WIB

Ligue 1
Stade Rennais vs Paris Saint-Germain, BeIn Sport 5 pukul 23.00 WIB

Minggu, 15 Januari 2017

Premier League
Leicester City vs Chelsea, BeIn Sport 1/RCTI pukul 00.30 WIB
Everton vs Manchester City, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 20.30 WIB
Manchester United vs Liverpool, BeIn Sport 1/RCTI pukul 23.00 WIB

La Liga
Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 00.30 WIB
Deportivo La Coruna vs Villarreal, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 02.45 WIB
Valencia vs Espanyol, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 18.00 WIB

Serie A
Crotone vs Bologna, BeIn Sport 9 pukul 00.00 WIB
Inter Milan vs Chievo, BeIn Sport 3 pukul 02.45 WIB
Cagliari vs Genoa, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 18.30 WIB
Sampdoria vs Empoli, BeIn Sport 5 pukul 21.00 WIB
Sassuolo vs Palermo, BeIn Sport 9 pukul 21.00 WIB
Lazio vs Atalanta, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 21.00 WIB
Napoli vs Pescara, BeIn Sport 10 pukul 21.00 WIB

Editor: Arifin Al Alamudi
Sumber: Kompas.com
