Jadwal Siaran Langsung Sepak Bola Akhir Pekan Ini, 14-17 Januari

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Inilah jadwal siaran langsung sepak bola akhir pekan ini.

Sabtu, 14 Januari 2017

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 19.30 WIB

Swansea City vs Arsenal, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 22.00 WIB

Watford vs Middlesbrough, BeIn Sport 3 pukul 22.00 WIB

Sunderland vs Stoke City, MNC TV pukul 22.00 WIB

La Liga

Leganes vs Athletic Bilbao, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 19.00 WIB

Barcelona vs Las Palmas, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 22.15 WIB

Piala Afrika

Gabon vs Guinea-Bissau, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 23.00 WIB

Ligue 1

Stade Rennais vs Paris Saint-Germain, BeIn Sport 5 pukul 23.00 WIB

Minggu, 15 Januari 2017

Premier League

Leicester City vs Chelsea, BeIn Sport 1/RCTI pukul 00.30 WIB

Everton vs Manchester City, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 20.30 WIB

Manchester United vs Liverpool, BeIn Sport 1/RCTI pukul 23.00 WIB

La Liga

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 00.30 WIB

Deportivo La Coruna vs Villarreal, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 02.45 WIB

Valencia vs Espanyol, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 18.00 WIB

Serie A

Crotone vs Bologna, BeIn Sport 9 pukul 00.00 WIB

Inter Milan vs Chievo, BeIn Sport 3 pukul 02.45 WIB

Cagliari vs Genoa, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 18.30 WIB

Sampdoria vs Empoli, BeIn Sport 5 pukul 21.00 WIB

Sassuolo vs Palermo, BeIn Sport 9 pukul 21.00 WIB

Lazio vs Atalanta, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 21.00 WIB

Napoli vs Pescara, BeIn Sport 10 pukul 21.00 WIB