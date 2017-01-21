Jadwal Siaran Sepak Bola
Jadwal Siaran Langsung Sepak Bola Akhir Pekan Ini, 21-24 Januari
TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Jadwal siaran langsung sepak bola akhir pekan ini.
Sabtu, 21 Januari 2017
Premier League
Liverpool vs Swansea City, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 19.30 WIB
Middlesbrough vs West Ham United, MNC TV pukul 22.00 WIB
Stoke City vs Manchester United, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 22.00 WIB
Crystal Palace vs Everton, BeIn Sport 3 pukul 22.00 WIB
Divisi Championship
Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 19.30 WIB
La Liga
Espanyol vs Granada, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 19.00 WIB
Real Madrid vs Malaga, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 22.15 WIB
Bundesliga
Augsburg vs Hoffenheim, Fox Sports 2 pukul 21.30 WIB
Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund, Fox Sports 1 pukul 21.30 WIB
Wolfsburg vs Hamburg, Fox Sports Play pukul 21.30 WIB
Minggu, 22 Januari 2017
Premier League
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, BeIn Sport 1/ RCTI pukul 00.30 WIB
Southampton vs Leicester City, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 19.00 WIB
Arsenal vs Burnley, BeIn Sport 1 pukul 21.15 WIB
Chelsea vs Hull City, BeIn Sport 1 / RCTI pukul 23.30 WIB
Divisi Championship
Barnsley vs Leeds United, BeIn Sport 4 pukul 00.30 WIB
La Liga
Deportivo Alaves vs Leganes, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 00.30 WIB
Villarreal vs Valencia, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 02.45 WIB
Osasuna vs Sevilla, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 18.00 WIB
Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, BeIn Sport 2 pukul 22.15 WIB