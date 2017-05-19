Mertua Sarah Azhari, Mario Viegas Carrascalao, Meninggal Dunia

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com, JAKARTA - Lama tak terdengar kabarnya, artis peran dan model Sarah Azhari mengabarkan berita duka.

Melalui akun Instagramnya, @sazarita, Sarah mengabarkan kematian ayah mertuanya, Mario Viegas Carrascalao, yang merupakan mantan Gubernur Timor Timur.

"Inalilahi wainailaihi rojiun...My father in law just passed away today, It happened very quickly and suddenly," tulis Sarah, Jumat (19/5/2017).

Di mata Sarah, Carrascalao adalah seorang pria, pemimpin, dan pemikir yang hebat.

"He was really great man who would do anything for anyone. He was a thinker and great leader," lanjut adik Ayu Azhari tersebut.

Sarah menyatakan ia sangat mengagumi Carrascalao atas karya dan dedikasinya pada bangsa dan negaranya.

"I admired him so much for his work and dedication to his country. He was best grandfather for my son, best father to his children and loving husband to his wife," tutur Sarah.

"We are all really going to miss him. Farewell and Rest In Peace ???? Sr. Mario Viegas Carrascalao ????," katanya.

Sarah mengakhiri post tersebut dengan doa untuk ayah dari suaminya, Pedro Carrascalao.

"We love you and will miss you forever. Though we're tormented by grief and saddened by our loss, we pray that you're finally at peace and may God give you best place in heaven. Amin . Al Fatihah ????????"