LOWONGAN KERJA: Rumah Sakit Eka Hospital Membuka Peluang untuk Bergabung, Ini Syaratnya

Eka Hospital is a private general hospital committed to provide quality health care service from dedicated and professional staff using the latest technology and the highest standard facility. We are looking to hire the best in class people and provide them the good environment and necessory resources to grow their full potential as:

GENERAL PRACTITIONER (DOKTER UMUM)

• Has a volid Registrotion Certificote of Doctor

• Age: max 30 years old

• Has a valid ATLS or ACLS Certificate

• Excellent in communication and interpersonal skill

• Willing to work at our site clinic in Pekanbaru, Kalimantan, Palembang and Jambi

PLEASE KINDLY SEND YOUR COMPREHENSIVE RESUME ALONG WITH CONTACT NUMRER AND LATEST PHOTOGRAPH TO:

www.ekahospital.com/id/others