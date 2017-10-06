Penyanyi Indonesia Ini Hanya Butuh Waktu 19 Jam untuk Tembus Angka 1,5 Juta Viewers

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com-Rapper asal Indonesia, Rich Chigga, hanya butuh waktu selama 19 jam untuk menembus angka 1,562,961 viewer di unggahan video Youtube milikinya.

Video tersebut merupakan video klip dari lagu bertajuk "Chaos"yang ditulis oleh Rich Chigga sendiri.

Lagu tersebut merupakan ekspresi dari perasaan repper yang memiliki nama asli Brian Imanuel ini mengenai usianya yang baru saja menginjak 18 tahun pada 2 September lalu.

Lagu tersebut berisi mengenai usia 18 yang dijelang oleh Rich Chigga.

Di dalam liriknya terdapat kata-kata yang menyebutkan mengenai dirinya yang kini bisa melakukan apa saja di usianya yang beranjak dewasa.

Rich Chigga dan Pharrell Williams (Instagram)

Berikut ini isi liriknya.

Yeah, happy birthday to me

I'm 18 now

And women can legally have sex with me

Shout out Based God

[Chorus]

I'll be riding right down Melrose with a thickie main, bro

Sittin' on my lap, but she just tryna be my friend, though

Bumping on the XO, so when I'm bout' to call my ex hoe

Mommy, daddy home, I barely see them like a rainbow

[Verse 1]

You can't get rid of me

I ain't going nowhere

And I'm always multiplying like I always fornicate

Cake, cake up on this belt, the day I landed in the States

Two on one, take all day

And I'm just spittin' out the maze (maze)

She like sippin' outta a mason jar

She a hippy, she gon' suck for some granola bars

Let the freaky got me curious like I'm on Mars

Saying, I forgot my roots, Goddamn, you went too far

[Bridge]

Aye, then you went too far

Got these people all around me, man, they treat me like a star

Dressed like I don't give a damn, but I'll be ballin' like LaVar

Got to wait about three years, until I could go to the bar

[Verse 2]

Damn, make all my own shit

I get all the profits

If you actin' lazy, then do not expect your props, bitch

Movin' with the tactics, got girls on all my fabrics

Go ham on the mic, just like I'm sitting in the cockpit, aye

Used to hate the camera, now your boy's a natural

Now your boy is on the road two months and I'mma get the dough

Try to put me in a box

I'll go always break the lock

Call me D-Wayne, 'cause she licking on my Johnson like The Rock

Oh my God, man, his voice so deep

I thought he was 21 plus

Why he be so clean?

Wanna let him spank on my bump

He just turned 18

But for him, I catch a case, damn (holding up)