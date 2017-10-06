Penyanyi Indonesia Ini Hanya Butuh Waktu 19 Jam untuk Tembus Angka 1,5 Juta Viewers
Rapper asal Indonesia, Rich Chigga, hanya butuh waktu selama 19 jam untuk menembus angka 1,562,961 viewer di Youtube.
TRIBUN-MEDAN.com-Rapper asal Indonesia, Rich Chigga, hanya butuh waktu selama 19 jam untuk menembus angka 1,562,961 viewer di unggahan video Youtube milikinya.
Video tersebut merupakan video klip dari lagu bertajuk "Chaos"yang ditulis oleh Rich Chigga sendiri.
Lagu tersebut merupakan ekspresi dari perasaan repper yang memiliki nama asli Brian Imanuel ini mengenai usianya yang baru saja menginjak 18 tahun pada 2 September lalu.
Di dalam liriknya terdapat kata-kata yang menyebutkan mengenai dirinya yang kini bisa melakukan apa saja di usianya yang beranjak dewasa.
Berikut ini isi liriknya.
Yeah, happy birthday to me
I'm 18 now
And women can legally have sex with me
Shout out Based God
[Chorus]
I'll be riding right down Melrose with a thickie main, bro
Sittin' on my lap, but she just tryna be my friend, though
Bumping on the XO, so when I'm bout' to call my ex hoe
Mommy, daddy home, I barely see them like a rainbow
[Verse 1]
You can't get rid of me
I ain't going nowhere
And I'm always multiplying like I always fornicate
Cake, cake up on this belt, the day I landed in the States
Two on one, take all day
And I'm just spittin' out the maze (maze)
She like sippin' outta a mason jar
She a hippy, she gon' suck for some granola bars
Let the freaky got me curious like I'm on Mars
Saying, I forgot my roots, Goddamn, you went too far
[Bridge]
Aye, then you went too far
Got these people all around me, man, they treat me like a star
Dressed like I don't give a damn, but I'll be ballin' like LaVar
Got to wait about three years, until I could go to the bar
[Verse 2]
Damn, make all my own shit
I get all the profits
If you actin' lazy, then do not expect your props, bitch
Movin' with the tactics, got girls on all my fabrics
Go ham on the mic, just like I'm sitting in the cockpit, aye
Used to hate the camera, now your boy's a natural
Now your boy is on the road two months and I'mma get the dough
Try to put me in a box
I'll go always break the lock
Call me D-Wayne, 'cause she licking on my Johnson like The Rock
Oh my God, man, his voice so deep
I thought he was 21 plus
Why he be so clean?
Wanna let him spank on my bump
He just turned 18
But for him, I catch a case, damn (holding up)