LIVE STREAMING Liverpool vs Manchester City, Duel Big Match Pekan ke-8 Liga Inggris

Duel big match, Liverpool akan berhadapan dengan Manchester City di Stadion Anfield pukul 22.30 WIB.

Liverpool Vs Manchester City. (Liverpoolfc.com) 

Liverpool akan berhadapan dengan Manchester City di Stadion Anfield pada laga pekan ke-8 Liga Inggris, Minggu (7/10/2018) pukul 22.30 WIB.

Liverpool akan berhadapan dengan Manchester City di Stadion Anfield pada laga pekan ke-8 Liga Inggris, Minggu (7/10/2018) pukul 22.30 WIB.

Pertandingan ini dapat disaksikan lewat aplikasi video portal milik Telkomsel, MAXstream yang bekerjasama dengan beIN Sports.

Aplikasi MAXstream bisa diunduh melalui Google Play Store dan Apple App Store di tautan berikut:

Link untuk download MAXstream di Google Play Store

Link untuk download MAXstream di Apple App Store

Berikut adalah cara Live Streaming Manchester United Vs Newcastle pukul 22.30 WIB, Minggu (7/10/2018):

Pertama:

1. Pengguna Telkomsel mengunduh/ Download Aplikasi MAXstream di Google Play untuk Android dan App Store untuk iOS.

2. Membuat akun di MAXstream 

3. Klik tombol "Daftar/Sign Up".

Editor: Randy P.F Hutagaol
Sumber: TribunWow.com
