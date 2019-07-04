Copa America 2019
LIVE BOLA Chile vs Peru SIARAN LANGSUNG [Live Streaming], Peru Unggul 2 Gol, Skor Sementara Babak I
LIVE BOLA Chile vs Peru SIARAN LANGSUNG [Live Streaming], Peru Unggul 2 Gol, Skor Sementara Babak I
scorum
LIVE BOLA Chile vs Peru SIARAN LANGSUNG [Live Streaming], Peru Unggul 2 Gol, Skor Sementara Babak I
TRIBUN-MEDAN.Com - LIVE BOLA Chile vs Peru SIARAN LANGSUNG [Live Streaming], Peru Unggul 2 Gol, Skor Sementara Babak I.
Timnas Peru sementara unggul 2 gol dari Chile di babak I Copa America 2019.
Kedua gol masing-masing dicetak oleh Edison Flores di menit ke 21 dan Yoshimar Yotun di menit ke 38.
Bagaimana usaha Alexis Sanchez dkk mengejar ketertinggalan tim Chile?
Saksikan sesaat lagi akan berlangsung duel seru Chile vs Peru di babak II Copa America 2019.
//
Siaran langsung pertandingan Chile vs Peru, cek Live Streaming pada link berikut:
Salsikan SIARAN LANGSUNG Link LIve Streaming Chile vs Peru, Semifinal Copa America 2019 dimulai Pukul 07.30 WIB tadi.
Tags
LIVE BOLA Chile vs Peru
Chile vs Peru
Peru Unggul 2 Gol
Skor Sementara Babak I
http://medan.tribunnews.com
Siaran Langsung
Tribun-Medan.com
Baca Juga
Editor: Salomo Tarigan