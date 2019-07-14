Trending di YouTube: Lirik Lagu Naomi Scott - Speechless (Full) Beserta Kunci Gitarnya, Cek Videonya
TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Trending di YouTube: Lirik Lagu Naomi Scott - Speechless (Full) Beserta Kunci Gitarnya, Cek Videonya.
Selain lagu 'A Whole New World' yang menjadi lagu OST untuk film Aladdin, ada pula lagu 'Speechless' yang masuk jajaran trending di YouTube.
Lagu tersebut dinyanyikan oleh Naomi Scott, yang juga berperan sebagai Princess Jasmine dalam film Aladdin.
Berikut lirik lagu 'Speechless' - Naomi Scott beserta kunci gitarnya.
CHORD - Naomi Scott - Speechless (Full) (From "Aladdin"/Official Video)
Em C D Em
Here comes a wave meant to wash me away
C D Em
A tide that is taking me under
Em C D Em
Swallowing sand, left with nothing to say
C D
My voice drowned out in the thunder
Bridge
C
But I won't cry
G Em
And I won't start to crumble
C
Whenever they try
B
To shut me or cut me down
Chorus
Em
I won't be silenced
C D
You can't keep me quiet
G C
Won't tremble when you try it
Am Bm Em C D
All I know is I won't go speechless
Em
'Cause I'll breathe
C D
When they try to suffocate me
Bm G C
Don't you underestimate me
Am Bm Em
'Cause I know that I won't go speechless
