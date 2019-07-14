TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Trending di YouTube: Lirik Lagu Naomi Scott - Speechless (Full) Beserta Kunci Gitarnya, Cek Videonya.

Selain lagu 'A Whole New World' yang menjadi lagu OST untuk film Aladdin, ada pula lagu 'Speechless' yang masuk jajaran trending di YouTube.

Lagu tersebut dinyanyikan oleh Naomi Scott, yang juga berperan sebagai Princess Jasmine dalam film Aladdin.

Berikut lirik lagu 'Speechless' - Naomi Scott beserta kunci gitarnya.

CHORD - Naomi Scott - Speechless (Full) (From "Aladdin"/Official Video)

Em C D Em

Here comes a wave meant to wash me away

C D Em

A tide that is taking me under

Em C D Em

Swallowing sand, left with nothing to say

C D

My voice drowned out in the thunder

Bridge

C

But I won't cry

G Em

And I won't start to crumble

C

Whenever they try

B

To shut me or cut me down

Chorus

Em

I won't be silenced

C D

You can't keep me quiet

G C

Won't tremble when you try it

Am Bm Em C D

All I know is I won't go speechless

Em

'Cause I'll breathe

C D

When they try to suffocate me

Bm G C

Don't you underestimate me

Am Bm Em

'Cause I know that I won't go speechless

