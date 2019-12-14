Liga Inggris
LIGA INGGRIS MALAM INI: Liverpool vs Watford, Jadwal Manchester United, Arsenal dan Manchester City
T R I B UN-MEDAN.com - LIGA INGGRIS MALAM INI: Liverpool vs Watford, Jadwal Manchester United, Arsenal dan Manchester City.
Jadwal Pertandingan Liga Inggris pekan ke 17 bakal dibuka oleh Liverpool vs Watford, Sabtu (14/12/2019) mulai pukul 19.00 WIB.
Pada Minggu malam juga bakal diramaikan dengan pertandingan Arsenal vs Manchester City.
Berikut Jadwal Liga Inggris Sabtu-Minggu (14-15/12/2019)\
Jadwal Liga Inggris Sabtu (14/12/2019)
1. Liverpool vs Watford pukul 19.30 WIB Mola Tv
2. Chelsea vs Bournemouth pukul 22.00 WIB TVRI Mola Tv
3. Sheffield United vs Aston Villa pukul 22.00 WIB Mola Tv