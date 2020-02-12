Chord Gitar & Lirik Lagu Just Give Me a Reason P!nk ft. Nate Ruess [Video] Lagu Barat Favorit

Chord Gitar & Lirik Lagu Just Give Me a Reason P!nk ft. Nate Ruess [Video] Lagu Barat Favorit 

Lagu Just Give Me a Reason milik P!nk ft. Nate Ruess merupakan satu lagu barat favorit.

Music video lagu Just Give Me a Reason yang dinyanyikan P!nk ft. Nate Ruess ini dibagikan di YouTube pada 6 Februari 2013.

Hingga Selasa (11/2/2020) malam, lagu Just Give Me a Reason oleh P!nk ft. Nate Ruess ini sudah dilihat sebanyak lebih dari 1,1 miliar kali.

Bagi Anda yang ingin membuat covernya, berikut kunci (chord) gitar dan lirik lagu Just Give Me a Reason oleh P!nk ft. Nate Ruess:

----> (Just Give Me a Reason) <-----

[Intro]
Em  A  D  G  C Bm Am

[Verse 1]
G
Right from the start
           C                  Em
You were a thief you stole my heart
    C                 G
And I your willing victim
G                                  C                     Em
I let you see the parts of me that weren't all that pretty
         C                      G
And with every touch you fixed them
    Em                  A         D    G
Now you've been talking in your sleep  oh oh
Em               A      D   G
Things you never say to me  oh oh
Em                  A    D
Tell me that you've had enough
G      C     Bm   Dsus4 D
Of our love, our love

[Chorus]
G                            D
Just give me a reason just a little bit's enough
       Em                            Bm
Just a second we're not broken just bent

           D
And we can learn to love again
G                            D                           Em
It's in the stars, It's been written in the scars on our hearts
                       Bm
We're not broken just bent
           D              G
And we can learn to love again

[Verse 2]
   G                              C              Em
Im sorry I don't understand where all of this is coming from
 C                    G
I thought that we were fine

(Oh we had everything)
     G                              C                 Em
Your head is running wild again, my dear we still have everything
    C               G
And its all in your mind

(Yeah but this is happening)
Em                 A        D       G
You've been having real bad dreams  Oh oh
    Em             A        D   G
You used to lie so close to me  Oh oh
        Em                A     D
There's nothing more than empty sheets
 G         C     Bm   Am           C     G   D
Between out love, our love, oh our love, our love

[Chorus]
G                            D
Just give me a reason just a little bit's enough
       Em                            Bm
Just a second we're not broken just bent
           D
And we can learn to love again
G                             D                            Em
I never stopped, you're still written in the scars on my heart
                       Bm
You're not broken just bent
           D                  Em
And we can learn to love again

[Bridge]
Em                 Bm
Oh tears ducts and rust
                C

I'll fix it for us
                 D

We're collecting dust but our love's enough
Em                Bm

You're holding it in, You're pouring a drink
C                Am  Bm C  D  Dsus4

No nothing is as bad as it seems

We'll come clean

[Chorus]
N.C.
Just give me a reason, just a little bit's enough

Just a second, we're not broken, just bent

And we can learn to love again
N.C.
It's in the stars, it's been written in the scars on our hearts

That we're not broken, just bent

And we can learn to love again

G                            D
Just give me a reason just a little bit's enough
       Em                            Bm
Just a second we're not broken just bent
           D
And we can learn to love again
G                            D                           Em

It's in the stars, It's been written in the scars on our hearts
                       Bm
We're not broken just bent
           D              G
And we can learn to love again

[Outro]
G  D                       Em
ohhh we can learn to love again
      Bm       D              G
ohhhhh we can learn to love again
D     Em
    ohh
Em                          Bm              D
That we're not broken just bent and we can learn to love again

Em  A  D  G  C  Bm  Am  G
 

