Liga Inggris

JADWAL LIGA INGGRIS Pekan Ini Man United vs Chelsea, Arsenal vs Leicester, Liverpool vs Sheffielf

Ada juga duel tak kalah seru antara Southampton vs Everton dan, Arsenal vs Leicester City,Liverpool vs Sheffielf

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - 

Tonton pertarungan tim elite seperti Manchester United vs Chelsea.

Ada juga duel tak kalah seru antara Southampton vs Everton dan, Arsenal vs Leicester City

Berikut Jadwal Liga Inggris Matchweek 6:

Sabtu 24 Oktober 2020

1. Aston Villa vs Leeds United pukul 02.00 WIB

2. West Ham United vs Manchester City pukul 18.00 WIB

3. Fulham vs Crystal Palace pukul 21.00 WIB

4. Manchester United vs Chelsea pukul 23.30 WIB

