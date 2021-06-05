Diskon Besar Transmart Carefour Berlaku Hingga 8 Juni 2021, Mulai dari Produk Grosir Sampai Hardware

Laporan Wartawan Tribun Medan, Yufis Nianis Nduru

TRIBUN-MEDAN. com, MEDAN - Transmart Carefour kembali tawarkan diskon gila-gilaan hingga 8 Juni 2021.

Sales Manager Transmart Carefour Citra Garden Medan, Evi, mengatakan selain sering menawarkan promo produk groceries, Transmart Carefour juga ada promo untuk home living, hardware, fashion, dan electronik. Seperti saat ini ada promo produk hardware yang berlaku hingga 15 Juni 2021," kata Evi.

"Diskon gila-gilaan kembali ditawarkan sampai tanggal 8 Juni 2021," katanya, Sabtu (5/6/2021).

Ini daftar diskon gila-gilaan yang dapat dimanfaatkan:

-Indomie ayam bawang 65 gr beli 5 Rp 11.500 dan beli 40 Rp 89.900

-ABC kecap manis 275ml, tropical bottle 2000ml Rp 27.900/pch

-Frisian flag 1-3/4-6 800gr Rp 79.000/ktk

-Hydro coco 6 x 250ml Rp 30.500/btl

-Nivea deo roll on 50ml diskon 30%/btl

-Sunlight minta ref 755ml Rp 14.500/pch

-Delmonte tomato/sambal extra pedas 140-340ml/cooking sauce spaghetti 250gr diskon 15%

-Beras platinum 5kg Rp 59.900

-Indocafe coffeemix 30's Rp 39.900/pck

-Frisian flag UHT full cream/swiss Choco 900ml Rp 14.900/ktk

-Nestle koko Krunch cereal 330g Rp 29.900

-Inaco nata dede coco 1kg beli 2 gratis 1

-Milna puffs organic 15gr Rp 6.500/bks

-Inaco mini jelly 375 gr Rp 9.500/bks

-Happytos tortilla corn chips red 160gr Rp 10.500/bks

-Kaki tiga larutan penyegar 320 ml Rp 4.500/btl

-Fresh tea 500ml beli 2 Rp 10.500

-Garnier sakura white/pure acne multi scrub 100ml mulai Rp 21.900

-Mamy poko pants standar S58/M50/XL38/XXL34 Rp 78.900/pck

-Dettol siap 3x 110gr Rp 10.900/pck

-Dive shampoo 320ml Rp 35.500/btl

-Wipol karbol pine 780ml Rp 14.900

-Superpell green/yellow 770ml Rp 11.900

-Rinso active liquid 700ml Rp 15.900

-ABC sari kacang hijau 1lt Rp 10.900/ktk

-Evany shower cream green tea lavender/milk 500ml Rp 14.900/pch

-Rinso molto japanese peach liquid 1000ml Rp 24.900/btl

-Cheonsa small gallon 6 lt Rp 14.900/btl

-Aje big cola/strawberry 3100ml Rp 16.900/btl

-Jhonson baby cutton touch top to toe 500ml Rp 34.500

-My baby powder fresh fruity/sweet flora 500gr Rp 17.000

-Yury hand gel green tea 500ml Rp 49.900/btl

-Dettol liquid 500ml Rp 55.500

-Mamy poko pants standar L44s Rp 78. 900/pck

-Aiken hand sanitizer 200ml Rp 18.500/btl

-So klin softener sekali bilas twilight violet 1500ml Rp 28.900/pch

-Mr. Muscle clear glass apple/blue/lavender/lemon 440ml beli 2 gratis 1

-Porstex original/ungu 2000ml Rp 29.900/btl

-Sunlight dishwashing limo refill 1600ml Rp 26.900

Promo produk segar hingga 10 Juni 2021:

-Ayam broiler Rp 29.900/ekor

-Trout fillet Rp 38.990/100gr

-Alpukat mentega Rp 2.050/100gr

-Century pear Rp 2.200/100gr

-Buah naga merah Rp 2.750/100gr

-Anggur red globe Rp 7.990/100gr

Promo produk Hardware hingga 15 Juni 2021:

-Aneka tool box harga mulai Rp 27.900/unit. Kartu kredit Bank Mega Rp 25.110

-Aneka kenmaster steker harga mulai Rp 49.900. Kartu kredit Bank Mega Rp 44.910

-Fix all furniture remover 150 kg Rp 139.900/unit. Kartu kredit Bank Mega Rp 125.910

-Transmart Hardware Led blub 3,7,&9 watt harga mulai Rp 39.900/unit. Kartu kredit Bank Mega Rp 35.910

-Pacific minion 9788 DX Rp 1.699.000/unit. Kartu kredit Bank Mega Rp. 1.529.100 free helm

-Marc meja laptop Rp 199.000/unit. Kartu kredit Bank Mega Rp 179.100

-Aneka cover mobil Rp 439.000/unit. Kartu kredit Bank Mega Rp 395.100

-All drawer & wadrobe plastic Rp 329.900/unit

-Aneka swash harga mulai Rp 67.400/unit. Kartu kredit Bank Mega Rp 60.660

-Olymplast plastic chair & table harga muali dari Rp 119.000. Kartu kredit Bank Mega Rp 107.100

