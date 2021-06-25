Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Other Half by Isfan Tubagus

Isfan Tubagus merupakan seorang musisi asal Kota Medan merilis singlenya bertajuk Other Half pada 25 Juni 2021.

Musisi asal Kota Medan Isfan Tubagus rilis lagu berjudul Other Half pada 25 Juni 2021. 

TRIBUN-MEDAN. com, MEDAN - Isfan Tubagus merupakan seorang musisi asal Kota Medan merilis singlenya bertajuk Other Half pada 25 Juni 2021.

Isfan mengungkapkan lagu ini berangkat dari pengalamannya sendiri setelah Ia menikah dan melihat bahwa cinta itu dapat terlihat. 

Harapnya dengan perilisan lagu ini, semoga Other Half dapat menjadi playlist favorit setiap pasangan. 

Lirik Lagu Other Half 

If not for you and i'd be searching
to my other half to make it complete
from time to time nothing is change
the way you hold my hand and it feels right

did not you still remember the word that i said?
when we were getting closer when you feel afraid that night
you are my other.. other half

still remember the first i met you
you were wearing ripped jeans and your fav shoe
from time to time you are so true
i knew and since that time, you gave me light

did not you still remember the word that i said?
when we were getting closer when you feel afraid that night
you are my other.. 

i just want you to see everything what i see
someday i might not stay
you need a bunch of reason that could be a thousand
someday, maybe i was wrong, maybe you were wrong
maybe we both wrong, you know

did not you still remember the word that i said?
when we were getting closer when you feel afraid that night
you are my other.. other half

still remember the first i met you
you were wearing ripped jeans and your fav shoe
from time to time you are so true
i knew and since that time, you gave me light

did not you still remember the word that i said?
when we were getting closer when you feel afraid that night
you are my other.. 
you are my other..
Other half. 

