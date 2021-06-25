Lirik Lagu Other Half by Isfan Tubagus

TRIBUN-MEDAN. com, MEDAN - Isfan Tubagus merupakan seorang musisi asal Kota Medan merilis singlenya bertajuk Other Half pada 25 Juni 2021.

Isfan mengungkapkan lagu ini berangkat dari pengalamannya sendiri setelah Ia menikah dan melihat bahwa cinta itu dapat terlihat.

Harapnya dengan perilisan lagu ini, semoga Other Half dapat menjadi playlist favorit setiap pasangan.

Lirik Lagu Other Half

If not for you and i'd be searching

to my other half to make it complete

from time to time nothing is change

the way you hold my hand and it feels right

did not you still remember the word that i said?

when we were getting closer when you feel afraid that night

you are my other.. other half

still remember the first i met you

you were wearing ripped jeans and your fav shoe

from time to time you are so true

i knew and since that time, you gave me light

did not you still remember the word that i said?

when we were getting closer when you feel afraid that night

you are my other..

i just want you to see everything what i see

someday i might not stay

you need a bunch of reason that could be a thousand

someday, maybe i was wrong, maybe you were wrong

maybe we both wrong, you know

did not you still remember the word that i said?

when we were getting closer when you feel afraid that night

you are my other.. other half

still remember the first i met you

you were wearing ripped jeans and your fav shoe

from time to time you are so true

i knew and since that time, you gave me light

did not you still remember the word that i said?

when we were getting closer when you feel afraid that night

you are my other..

you are my other..

Other half.

(Cr9/Tribun-Medan.com)