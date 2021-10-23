Breaking News:

Promo Hypermart Sun Plaza Medan Hari Ini, Susu Greenfields Cuma Rp15 Ribuan!

Banyak produk dengan potongan harga menarik, yang berlaku hanya dua hari, yaitu 22-23 Oktober 2021.

Penulis: Kartika Sari | Editor: Liston Damanik
zoom-inlihat foto Promo Hypermart Sun Plaza Medan Hari Ini, Susu Greenfields Cuma Rp15 Ribuan!
Tribun-medan.com/Kartika Sari
Pengunjung saat memilih aneka promo di Hypermart Supermarket Sun Plaza Medan, Selasa (17/8/2021). 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com, MEDAN - Promo Hypermart hari ini, Sabtu (23/10/2021) mengeluarkan banyak produk dengan potongan harga menarik, yang berlaku hanya dua hari, yaitu 22-23 Oktober 2021.

Adapun promo Hypermart untuk periode ini memberikan aneka diskon mulai dari sembako, aneka buah, daging, dan cemilan.

- Sania minyak goreng Refill 2L : Rp32.590 (Gopay : Rp30.590)

-Cimory Yogurt Squeeze 120ml : Rp9.900 (GoPay : Rp7.900)

-Kellogs Corn Flakes 275gr : Rp25.900 (GoPay : Rp23.900)

-Sunny Gold Chicken Spicy Karage, Karage Black Paper 500gr : Rp42.900 (GoPay : Rp40.900)

-Bernardi Delecius Sosis Sapi Goreng 12pcs Rp30.900 (GoPay : Rp28.900)

-Sunlight Mint Pouch 755ml : Rp12.790 (GoPay : Rp10.790)

-Greenfields susu UHT 1000ml : Rp17.900 (GoPay : Rp15.900)

- Detergen Attack Jaz 1 1,7kg : Rp24.790 (GoPay : Rp22.790)

