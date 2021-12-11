30 Daftar Judul Game Meraih Penghargaan The Game Awards 2021

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Berikut ini daftar penghargaan The Game Awards 2021 telah selesai digelar.

Deretan judul game yang sebelumnya masuk ke dalam 30 kategori penghargaan, telah resmi diumumkan pemenangnya.

Sebagai kategori paling bergengsi, penghargaan Game of the Year berhasil diraih oleh It Takes Two.

Game yang diterbitkan oleh Electronic Arts ini dinilai mampu memberikan pengalaman terbaik dari segi kreativitas maupun teknis.

Selain berhasil dinobatkan sebagai game terbaik pada tahun 2021, It Takes Two juga menyabet sejumlah penghargaan lain, yakni Best Family Game dan Best Multiplayer Game.

Mesi belum lama dirilis, game balap Forza Horizon 5 sukses memenangkan hati penggemar dalam kategori Best Audio Design, Innovation in Accessibility, serta Best Sports/Racing Game.

Sementara itu, game first-person shooter (FPS) Deathloop memenangkan dua kategori The Game Awards 2021, yaitu Best Game Direction dan Best Art Direction.

Sedangkan untuk kategori game indie, Kena: Bridge of Spirits menyabet dua kategori sekaligus, yaitu Best Indie Game dan Best Debut Indie Game.

Untuk kategori game mobile, Genshin Impact sukses membawa pulang penghargaan Best Mobile Game.

Sebelumnya, game besutan Mihoyo ini harus bersaing melawan Fantasian, League of Legends, Marvel Future Revolution, dan Pokemon Unite untuk meraih title tersebut.

Untuk mengetahui daftar lengkap kategori penghargaan beserta judul pemenangnya dalam ajang The Game Awards 2021, silakan menyimak daftar berikut ini, sebagaimana dihimpun KompasTekno dari IGN, Jumat (10/12/2021).

- Game of the Year - It Takes Two

- Best Game Direction - Deathloop

- Best Narrative - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

- Best Art Direction - Deathloop

- Best Score/Music - Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

- Best Audio Design - Forza Horizon 5

- Best Performance - Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village

- Games for Impact - Life is Strange: True Colors

- Best Ongoing Game - Final Fantasy XIV Online

- Best Indie Game - Kena: Bridge of Spirits

- Best Debut Indie Game - Kena: Bridge of Spirits

- Best Mobile Game - Genshin Impact

- Best Community Support - Final Fantasy XIV Online

- Best VR/AR Game - Resident Evil 4

- Innovation in Accessibility - Forza Horizon 5

- Best Action Game - Reruenal

- Best Action/Adventure Game - Metroid Dread

- Best RPG - Tales of Arise

- Best Fighting Game - Guilty Gear -Strive

- Best Family Game - It Takes Two

- Best Sports/Racing Game - Forza Horizon 5

- Best SIM/Strategy Game - Age of Empires IV

- Best Multiplayer Game - It Takes Two

- Content Creator of the Year - Dream

- Best Esports Athlete - Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

- Best Esports Coach - Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

- Best Esports Event - 2021 League of Legends World Championship

- Best Esports Game - League of Legends

- Best Esports Team - Natus Vincere, CS:GO

- Most Anticipated Game - Elden Ring

