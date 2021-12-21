Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snowman by Sia

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com- Lagu Snowman dipopulerkan oleh Sia dan video klip lagu ini telah tayang di kanal YouTube pribadinya sejak 30 Oktober 2020, lalu.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snowman - Sia:

[Verse 1]

C Dm

Don't cry snowman, not in front of me

G

Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me?

C

Darling

If you can't catch me

Am

Darling

Dm

Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way

G

A puddle of water can't hold me close

C

Baby

Can't hold me close

Am

Baby

[Chorus]

E Am

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

G C

Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing

E Am

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

F G

So come on let's go

C E

Let's go below zero and hide from the sun

Am F

I love you forever where we'll have some fun

C E

Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily

Am F

Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

[Hook]

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C

Baby

[Verse 2]

Dm

Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun

G

Who'll carry me without legs to run?

C

Honey

Without legs to run

Am

Honey

Dm

Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear

G

Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?

C

Baby

If you don't have ears

Am

Baby

[Chorus]

E Am

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

G C

Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing

E Am

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

F G

So come on let's go

C E

Let's go below zero and hide from the sun

Am F

I love you forever where we'll have some fun

C E

Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily

Am F

Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

[Hook]

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C

Baby

