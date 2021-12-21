Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snowman by Sia

Lagu Snowman dipopulerkan oleh Sia dan video klip lagu ini telah tayang di kanal YouTube pribadinya

Editor: Ayu Prasandi
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snowman by Sia
HO
Lagu Snowman 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com- Lagu Snowman dipopulerkan oleh Sia dan video klip lagu ini telah tayang di kanal YouTube pribadinya sejak 30 Oktober 2020, lalu.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snowman - Sia:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Melayu Mengintai dari Tirai Kamar by Exist

[Verse 1]

C            Dm
       Don't cry snowman, not in front of me
G
Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me?
C
Darling

If you can't catch me
Am
Darling
      Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way
  G
A puddle of water can't hold me close
C
Baby
Can't hold me close
Am
Baby

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Melayu Mengintai dari Tirai Kamar by Exist

[Chorus]
  E                     Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
      G                    C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
     E                   Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
   F       G
So come on let's go
      C                 E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
  Am                     F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
     C                            E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
       Am                          F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

Baca juga: Chord Gitar & Lirik Lagu Karo Lalit Dua by Averiana Barus, Sudah Ditonton Lebih dari 9,5 Juta Kali

[Hook]
   C           E Am F
My snowman and me
   C           E Am F
My snowman and me
   C
Baby

[Verse 2]
      Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun
G
Who'll carry me without legs to run?
C
Honey
Without legs to run
Am
Honey
      Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear
G
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?
C
Baby
If you don't have ears
Am
Baby

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bila Cinta Didusta, Pertama Kali Dirilis Tahun 1999

[Chorus]

  E                     Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
      G                    C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
     E                   Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
   F       G
So come on let's go
      C                 E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
  Am                     F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
     C                            E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
       Am                          F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rohani Bagaikan Bejana by Djohan E. Handojo 

[Hook]

   C           E Am F
My snowman and me
   C           E Am F
My snowman and me
   C
Baby

(tribunnews)

 

Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunnews.com dengan judul Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snowman - Sia, Kunci E: I Want You to Know That I'm Never Leaving, https://www.tribunnews.com/seleb/2021/12/20/chord-gitar-dan-lirik-lagu-snowman-sia-kunci-e-i-want-you-to-know-that-im-never-leaving.
Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
Editor: bunga pradipta p

Tags
Lagu Snowman
Sia
Chord Gitar
lirik lagu
Sumber: Tribunnews
Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan