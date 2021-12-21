Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snowman by Sia
TRIBUN-MEDAN.com- Lagu Snowman dipopulerkan oleh Sia dan video klip lagu ini telah tayang di kanal YouTube pribadinya sejak 30 Oktober 2020, lalu.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snowman - Sia:
[Verse 1]
C Dm
Don't cry snowman, not in front of me
G
Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me?
C
Darling
If you can't catch me
Am
Darling
Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way
G
A puddle of water can't hold me close
C
Baby
Can't hold me close
Am
Baby
[Chorus]
E Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
G C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
E Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
F G
So come on let's go
C E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
Am F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
C E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Am F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby
[Hook]
C E Am F
My snowman and me
C E Am F
My snowman and me
C
Baby
[Verse 2]
Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun
G
Who'll carry me without legs to run?
C
Honey
Without legs to run
Am
Honey
Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear
G
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?
C
Baby
If you don't have ears
Am
Baby
[Chorus]
E Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
G C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
E Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
F G
So come on let's go
C E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
Am F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
C E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Am F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby
[Hook]
C E Am F
My snowman and me
C E Am F
My snowman and me
C
Baby
