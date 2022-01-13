Breaking News:

PROMO Smarco Supermarket Periode 13-16 Januari, Minyak Goreng Bimoli 2 Liter hanya Rp 36.980

Promo Smarco Supermarket di Ringroad City Walk kembali menawarkan aneka potongan harga menarik untuk beberapa produk.

Penulis: Kartika Sari | Editor: Randy P.F Hutagaol
zoom-inlihat foto PROMO Smarco Supermarket Periode 13-16 Januari, Minyak Goreng Bimoli 2 Liter hanya Rp 36.980
TRIBUN MEDAN/HO
Promo Smarco Supermarket 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com, MEDAN - Promo Smarco Supermarket di Ringroad City Walk kembali menawarkan aneka potongan harga menarik untuk beberapa produk tiap pekan.

Adapun untuk promo periode ini berlaku mulai tanggal 13-16 Januari 2022.

Berikut promo yang ditawarkan Smarco Supermarket :

-Penari Bangkok Beras Premium 10kg : Rp126.980

-Minyak Goreng Bimoli 2 liter : Rp36.980

-Sunkist Navel RRC/ons : Rp2.690

-Pear Century/ons : Rp1.490

-Apel Fuji Jumbo/ons : Rp2.150

-Kentang Kuning Besar/ons : Rp950

-Sawi Putih dan Kol Putih/ons : Rp525

-Whole Chicken Broiler/ekor : Rp35.500

-Daging Giling Sapi/ons : Rp12.650

-Fresh Dorry Fillet/ons : Rp8.990

-Blue Band Sacset 200gr : Rp8.380

-Prochiz Gold 170gr : Rp10.680

-Kewpie Saus Siram Wijen Sangrai 200ml : Rp24.980

-Heinz Saus 325gr all Variant : Rp15.380

-Sedaap tasty bakmi ayam dan sambal matah 124gr : Rp3.480

-Unifresh Grass Jelly 300ml : Rp78.800

-Nivea extra white care and protect serum 180 ml : Rp18.880

-Colgate Triple Action 180gr : Rp12.980

-Vanish Cair Pink and White 425 ml : Rp13.280

-Daia Detergent 1800gr all Variant : Rp25.480

-Zwitsal Bath Rich Honey 450gr : Rp29.880

-Dettol Wipes Original and Sensitive 50 Sheets : Rp19.880

-Softex Maxi Fit Ekstra Daun Sirih 20's : Rp8.580

-Multi Facial Tissue 1000gr : Rp35.880

(cr13/tribun-medan.com)

Tags
Promo Smarco Supermarket Medan
Promo Smarco Supermarket Hari Ini
tribunmedan
Tribunmedan.com
Sumber: Tribun Medan
Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan