PREDIKSI Skor Liverpool Vs Leicester Liga Inggris, Konate Main, Link Streaming Selain SCTV
Duel Liverpool vs Leicester City berlangsung di Anfield, Sabtu (31/12/2022) pukul 03.00 WIB Live SCTV.
TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Prediksi skor antara Liverpool vs Leicester City di Liga Inggris gameweek 18, dimana The Reds lebih dijagokan menang dalam laga ini.
Selian bisa disaksikan di SCTV, laga Liverpool vs Leicester bisa ditonton via live streaming TV Online.
Ibrahima Konate yang absen di laga sebelumnya, dipastikan akan tampil setelah ikuti sesi latihan Liverpool pada awal pekan ini.
Sebelum laga dimulai, simak prediksi skor Liverpool vs Leicester City yang tersedia di artikel ini.
Prediksi Skor
Footballgroundguide: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester
WhoScored: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester
SportsMole: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester
Sportskeeda: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester
Baca juga: LIVE SCTV! Liverpool Vs Leicester Liga Inggris Jam 03.00 WIB, Prediksi Line-up Gakpo Belum Jelas
The Reds akan mengakhiri pertandingan 2022 mereka dengan menghadapi tim asuhan Brendan Rodgers di Anfield.
Liverpool saat ini duduk di posisi keenam klasemen sementara Liga Inggris.
Tim asuhan Jurgen Klopp telah mengemas 25 poin dari 15 laga.
Jelang laga melawan Leicester City, Liverpool dapat angin segar dengan kembalinya Ibrahima Konate.
