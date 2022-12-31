Liga Inggris

PREDIKSI Skor Liverpool Vs Leicester Liga Inggris, Konate Main, Link Streaming Selain SCTV

Duel Liverpool vs Leicester City berlangsung di Anfield, Sabtu (31/12/2022) pukul 03.00 WIB Live SCTV.

Duel Liverpool vs Leicester City berlangsung di Anfield, Sabtu (31/12/2022) pukul 03.00 WIB Live SCTV. 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Prediksi skor antara Liverpool vs Leicester City di Liga Inggris gameweek 18, dimana The Reds lebih dijagokan menang dalam laga ini.

Duel Liverpool vs Leicester City berlangsung di Anfield, Sabtu (31/12/2022) pukul 03.00 WIB Live SCTV.

Selian bisa disaksikan di SCTV, laga Liverpool vs Leicester bisa ditonton via live streaming TV Online.

Ibrahima Konate yang absen di laga sebelumnya, dipastikan akan tampil setelah ikuti sesi latihan Liverpool pada awal pekan ini.

Sebelum laga dimulai, simak prediksi skor Liverpool vs Leicester City  yang tersedia di artikel ini.

Prediksi Skor

Footballgroundguide: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester

WhoScored: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester

SportsMole: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester

Sportskeeda: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

The Reds akan mengakhiri pertandingan 2022 mereka dengan menghadapi tim asuhan Brendan Rodgers di Anfield.

Liverpool saat ini duduk di posisi keenam klasemen sementara Liga Inggris.

Tim asuhan Jurgen Klopp telah mengemas 25 poin dari 15 laga.

Jelang laga melawan Leicester City, Liverpool dapat angin segar dengan kembalinya Ibrahima Konate.

