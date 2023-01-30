Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi dalam Bahasa Inggris, Lengkap Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Tes Literasi Bahasa Inggris menjadi satu diantara tujuh materi dalam Seleksi Nasional Berbasis Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023.

Tes literasi Bahasa Inggris ini bertujuan untuk mengukur kemampuan seseorang untuk berkontribusi secara produktif kepada masyarakat dengan memahami, menggunakan, mengevaluasi dan merenungkan berbagai jenis teks untuk memecahkan masalah dan mengembangkan kapasitas pribadi sebagai warga negara Indonesia dan dunia.

Berikut contoh soal tes literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 lengkap dengan kunci jawaban serta pembahasannya.

The questions number 1 - 3 are based on the following passage.

Television was once the newest technology in our homes, and then came videos and computers. Today’s children are growing up in a rapidly changing digital age that is far different from their parents. A variety of technologies are all around us in our homes, offices, and schools. When used wisely, technology and media can support learning children’s relationships both with adults and their peers.

Based on some evidence by research, there has never been a more important time to apply principles of development and learning when considering the use of cutting-edge technologies and new media as the so-called interactive media. Interactive media refers to digital and analog materials, including software programs, applications (apps), some children’s television programming, e-books, the Internet, and other forms of content designed to facilitate active and creative use by young children and to encourage social engagement with other children and adults.

When the integration of technology and interactive media in early childhood programs is built upon solid developmental foundations, and early childhood professionals are aware of both the challenges and the opportunities, educators are positioned to improve program quality by intentionally leveraging the potential of technology and media for the benefit of every child.

This statement provides guidance for early childhood educators about the use of technology and interactive media in ways that can optimize opportunities for young children’s development. In this statement, the definition of technology tools encompasses a broad range of digital devices such as computers, tablets, multi-touch screens, interactive whiteboards, mobile devices, cameras, audio recorders, electronic toys, games, e-book readers, and older analog devices still being used such as tape recorders, record and cassette players, projectors, and microscopes.

By appropriately and intentionally using the technology of his day—broadcast television—to connect with each individual child and with parents and families, it demonstrated the positive potential of using technology and media in ways that are grounded in principles of child development.

1. How does the second sentence relate to the first sentence in paragraph 2?

A. It shows the importance of interactive media to children’s lives

B. It argues that interactive media include digital materials only

C. It explains the definition and examples of interactive media

D. It states that the children and adults nowadays are familiar with digital technology