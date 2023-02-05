Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris Lengkap dengan Jawaban dan Pembahasan

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Tes literasi menjadi salah satu materi dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023 untuk masuk ke Perguruan Tinggi Negeri.

Tes literasi ini bertujuan untuk mengukur kemampuan calon mahasiswa untuk berkontribusi secara produktif kepada masyarakat dengan memahami, menggunakan, mengevaluasi dan merenungkan berbagai jenis teks untuk memecahkan masalah dan mengembangkan kapasitas pribadi sebagai warga negara Indonesia dan dunia.

Tes literasi yang akan diujiankan terdiri dari tes literasi Bahasa Indonesia dan tes literasi Bahasa Inggris.

Berikut contoh soal tes literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 lengkap dengan jawaban serta pembahasannya.

The questions number 1 - 3 are based on the following passage.

In the US, consumers spend around $700 million a year keeping their fabrics soft. In the UK people spend £200 million a year on fabric softener. A giant manufacturer even claims a massive 50 percent share of the market. Despite the popularity, fabric softeners can be harmful to both the people who use them and the marine life that ends up swimming in them.

Fabric softening surfactants can be derived from animals, plants or minerals, as in the case of newer, silicone-based formulations. There is little difference between the chemicals used in fabric softeners and those used in hair conditioners. Whatever they are based on, all fabric softeners work in pretty much the same way, by depositing these surfactants onto the fabric to make it feel softer, reduce static cling, and impart a fresh fragrance.

Special fixatives in the mix of both standard and luxury conditioners mean that the fragrance can last for days, permeating wardrobes and drawers. The regular off-gassing of perfume chemicals from fabric softeners can be a significant trigger for asthma and other breathing problems. In the US, chemically sensitive individuals complain that, even after several washes, they cannot get the smell of fabric softeners out of their washing machines and dryers.

If you are a fabric softener addict, there are now a number of companies that provide alternative and ‘green’ fabric softeners. However, essentially, these are unnecessary products that can trigger health problems and can interfere with the functional aspect of some textiles. For instance, when used on towels and nappies, some fabric softeners can reduce absorbency, which is why it’s generally recommended that reusable nappies aren’t washed with them. Once they are washed down the drain they can become highly toxic to aquatic life. Given this, maybe it’s worth asking yourself whether the time has come to break the fabric softener habit completely.

1. What does the passage mainly talk about?

A. The downside of fabric softener usage

B. The popularity of fabric softener in the US

C. Harmful compounds found in fabric softener

D. Controlling the habit of using fabric softener