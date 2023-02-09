LINK LIVE Streaming Sunderland vs Fulham Piala FA Inggris Pukul 02.45 WIB, Bisa Nonton di HP

Breaking News:
FA Cup

Sunderland vs Fulham Piala FA Inggris Pukul 02.45 WIB

Pukul 02:45 Wib berlangsung pertandingan Sunderland vs Fulham dalam kompetisi Piala FA yang akan tayang di TV beIN Sports 3 dan live streaming Vidio.

Siaran Langsung Bola Dini Hari Sunderland vs Fulham 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Pukul 02:45 Wib berlangsung pertandingan Sunderland vs Fulham dalam kompetisi Piala FA yang akan tayang di TV beIN Sports 3 dan live streaming Vidio.

Laga Sunderland vs Fulham Piala FA digelar pada Kamis (9/2/2023) dini hari pukul 02.45 Wib di Stadium of Light.

Jalannya pertandingan bisa ditonton melalui link live streaming berikut:

Sunderland vs Fulham" href="https://www.vidio.com/live/6317-bein-3?schedule_id=2452306" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" aria-label="link">1. LINK LIVE Streaming Sunderland vs Fulham

Sunderland vs Fulham" href="https://connect-id.beinsports.com/id/matchcenter?sportBillyId=1323972&epgId=MP000102965" target="_blank" rel="noopener" aria-label="link">2. SIARAN LANGSUNG FA CUP Sunderland vs Fulham

Sunderland vs Fulham" href="https://www.sofascore.com/football/2023-02-09" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" aria-label="link">3. LIVE Score Sunderland vs Fulham

Prediksi Susunan pemain Sunderland: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese; Neil, Michut; Roberts, Diallo, Clarke; Gelhardt

Prediksi Susunan pemain Fulham: Rodak; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Kurzawa; Cairney, Reed; Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic.

Dalam klasemen Liga Primer Inggris, Fulham saat ini berada di posisi 8 dengan raihan 32 poin dalam 22 pertandingan.

Sementara, Sunderland kini cuma bermain di League One atau divisi ketiga Inggris.

Prediksi skor Sunderland vs Fulham: 0-2

Head to Head Sunderland vs Fulham 

28/1/23 Fulham 1-1 Sunderland

28/4/18 Fulham 2-1 Sunderland

16/12/17 Sunderland 1-0 Fulham

04/2/15 Fulham 1-3 Sunderland

24/01/15 Sunderland 0-0 Fulham

(*/tribun-medan.com)

Tags
Piala FA
FA Cup
Inggris
Sunderland vs Fulham
live streaming Sunderland vs Fulham
link Sunderland vs Fulham
Piala FA Inggris

    Klub
    D
    M
    S
    K
    GM
    GK
    -/+
    P
    1
    Persib
    21
    14
    3
    4
    37
    25
    10
    45
    2
    Persija Jakarta
    22
    13
    5
    4
    31
    11
    13
    44
    3
    PSM Makasar
    22
    12
    8
    2
    39
    8
    22
    44
    4
    Madura United
    22
    11
    4
    7
    27
    14
    6
    37
    5
    Borneo
    21
    10
    6
    5
    38
    18
    15
    36
    Lihat selengkapnya

