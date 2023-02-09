FA Cup
LINK LIVE Streaming Sunderland vs Fulham Piala FA Inggris Pukul 02.45 WIB, Bisa Nonton di HP
Pukul 02:45 Wib berlangsung pertandingan Sunderland vs Fulham dalam kompetisi Piala FA yang akan tayang di TV beIN Sports 3 dan live streaming Vidio.
Laga Sunderland vs Fulham Piala FA digelar pada Kamis (9/2/2023) dini hari pukul 02.45 Wib di Stadium of Light.
Jalannya pertandingan bisa ditonton melalui link live streaming berikut:
Sunderland vs Fulham" href="https://www.vidio.com/live/6317-bein-3?schedule_id=2452306" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" aria-label="link">1. LINK LIVE Streaming Sunderland vs Fulham
Sunderland vs Fulham" href="https://connect-id.beinsports.com/id/matchcenter?sportBillyId=1323972&epgId=MP000102965" target="_blank" rel="noopener" aria-label="link">2. SIARAN LANGSUNG FA CUP Sunderland vs Fulham
Sunderland vs Fulham" href="https://www.sofascore.com/football/2023-02-09" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" aria-label="link">3. LIVE Score Sunderland vs Fulham
Prediksi Susunan pemain Sunderland: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese; Neil, Michut; Roberts, Diallo, Clarke; Gelhardt
Prediksi Susunan pemain Fulham: Rodak; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Kurzawa; Cairney, Reed; Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic.
Dalam klasemen Liga Primer Inggris, Fulham saat ini berada di posisi 8 dengan raihan 32 poin dalam 22 pertandingan.
Sementara, Sunderland kini cuma bermain di League One atau divisi ketiga Inggris.
Prediksi skor Sunderland vs Fulham: 0-2
Head to Head Sunderland vs Fulham
28/1/23 Fulham 1-1 Sunderland
28/4/18 Fulham 2-1 Sunderland
16/12/17 Sunderland 1-0 Fulham
04/2/15 Fulham 1-3 Sunderland
24/01/15 Sunderland 0-0 Fulham
