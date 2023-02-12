Breaking News:
SIARAN LANGSUNG Live Streaming Man City Vs Aston Villa Jam 23.30 WIB, Tonton di Sini Selain SCTV

Materi Belajar

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi dalam Bahasa Inggris, Berikut Pembahasannya

Tes Literasi Bahasa menjadi salah satu materi dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023.

Penulis: Istiqomah Kaloko | Editor: Ayu Prasandi
zoom-inlihat foto Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi dalam Bahasa Inggris, Berikut Pembahasannya
HO / TRIBUN
10 Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 dan Kunci Jawabannya 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Tes Literasi Bahasa menjadi salah satu materi dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023.

Tes Literasi Bahasa terdiri dari dua sub tes yakni Literasi Bahasa Indonesia dan Literasi Bahasa Inggris.

Adapun tes literasi Bahasa Inggris bertujuan untuk mengukur kemampuan seseorang untuk berkontribusi secara produktif kepada masyarakat dengan memahami, menggunakan, mengevaluasi dan merenungkan berbagai jenis teks untuk memecahkan masalah dan mengembangkan kapasitas pribadi sebagai warga negara Indonesia dan dunia.

Berikut contoh soal tes literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 lengkap dengan kunci jawaban serta pembahasannya.

The questions number 1 - 3 are based on the following passage.

Earthquake is any sudden shaking of the ground caused by the passage of seismic waves through Earth’s rocks. Seismic waves are produced when some form of energy stored in Earth’s crust is suddenly released, usually when masses of rock straining against one another suddenly fracture and “slip.” Earthquakes occur most often along geologic faults, narrow zones where rock masses move in relation to one another. The major fault lines of the world are located at the fringes of the huge tectonic plates that make up Earth’s crust.

Little was understood about earthquakes until the emergence of seismology at the beginning of the 20th century. Seismology, which involves the scientific study of all aspects of earthquakes, has yielded answers to such long-standing questions as why and how earthquakes occur. About 50,000 earthquakes large enough to be noticed without the aid of instruments occur annually over the entire Earth. Of these, approximately 100 are of sufficient size to produce substantial damage if their centers are near areas of habitation. Very great earthquakes occur on average about once per year. Over the centuries they have been responsible for millions of deaths and an incalculable amount of damage to property.

1. What is the author’s attitude towards the topic of the passage?

A. Concerned

B. Critical

C. Informative

D. Satisfied

E. Optimistic

Jawaban: C. Informative

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: Tribun Medan
Tags
Materi Belajar
Contoh Soal SNBT 2023
Tribun Medan
Tribun-medan.com

  • Tribun Shopping

    Sering Salah Kaprah, Ternyata ini Pengertian, Jenis dan Fungsi dari Memori RAM

    Sering Salah Kaprah, Ternyata ini Pengertian, Jenis dan Fungsi dari Memori RAM

    5 Rekomendasi BB Cushion yang Cocok Kamu Gunakan untuk Jalan-jalan, Coveragenya Juara

    5 Rekomendasi BB Cushion yang Cocok Kamu Gunakan untuk Jalan-jalan, Coveragenya Juara

    6 Kegunaan Sampo untuk Keperluan Rumah Tangga, Termasuk Membersihkan Sisir dan Cermin

    6 Kegunaan Sampo untuk Keperluan Rumah Tangga, Termasuk Membersihkan Sisir dan Cermin

    Review azarine Active Bright Brightening Day Moisturizer SPF 25++, Bikin Terlindungi dari Sinar UV

    Review azarine Active Bright Brightening Day Moisturizer SPF 25++, Bikin Terlindungi dari Sinar UV

    Review SHARP FP-F30Y Air Purifier, Udara Jernih Didukung Ion Plasmacluster dan HEPA Filter

    Review SHARP FP-F30Y Air Purifier, Udara Jernih Didukung Ion Plasmacluster dan HEPA Filter

    • Baca Juga
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    7oko Ahli pasang Antena TV Digital Kelapa Dua Wetan - Jakarta Timur
    7oko Ahli pasang Antena TV Digital Kelapa Dua Wetan - Jakarta Timur
    Rp500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Rumah Strategis di Pinggir Jalan dengan Tambahan Mezzanine - Harga Terjangkau Hanya 200 Juta-an
    Rumah Strategis di Pinggir Jalan dengan Tambahan Mezzanine - Harga Terjangkau Hanya 200 Juta-an
    Rp210.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Rekomendasi Magang Jurusan Informatika terdekat Malang
    Rekomendasi Magang Jurusan Informatika terdekat Malang
    Rp500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Kubus Apung Merk Barakuda untuk Dermaga dan Jembatan
    Kubus Apung Merk Barakuda untuk Dermaga dan Jembatan
    Rp5.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Bojonegoro
    VENDOR JASA PASANG CAMERA CCTV
    VENDOR JASA PASANG CAMERA CCTV
    Rp3.250.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Perontok Bulu Ketiak Kaki Tangan Waxing Penghilang Bulu Kemaluan dan Miss V Kondang Hair Spray
    Perontok Bulu Ketiak Kaki Tangan Waxing Penghilang Bulu Kemaluan dan Miss V Kondang Hair Spray
    Rp77.200
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    High Quality, WA+6287890160900, Grosir tali tambang futsal Kediri, produsen tali gorden tampar Kedi
    High Quality, WA+6287890160900, Grosir tali tambang futsal Kediri, produsen tali gorden tampar Kedi
    Rp15.000
    Jawa Timur, Gresik
    Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Produsen plastik sungkup bawang merah Kediri
    Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Produsen plastik sungkup bawang merah Kediri
    Rp29.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Jasa pengiriman barang dari Polandia ke Indonesia
    Jasa pengiriman barang dari Polandia ke Indonesia
    Rp285.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Mutiara sari kavling baru opening dengan Cashback 10jt
    Mutiara sari kavling baru opening dengan Cashback 10jt
    Rp160.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Tanah di Dian Istana Komplek DPR - Surabaya
    Tanah di Dian Istana Komplek DPR - Surabaya
    Rp10.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    JUAL RUMAH DI MALANG KOTA DEKAT UNIVERSITAS BRAWIJAYA & POLINEMA | 850JT
    JUAL RUMAH DI MALANG KOTA DEKAT UNIVERSITAS BRAWIJAYA & POLINEMA | 850JT
    Rp850.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tanah Kavling Malang
    Tanah Kavling Malang
    Rp39.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Permata Mardhatillah Rumah Dengan Kualitas Terbaik Harga Terjangkau
    Permata Mardhatillah Rumah Dengan Kualitas Terbaik Harga Terjangkau
    Rp200.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    perumahan di cileungsi dengan berbagai type angsuran mulai 800 ribuan
    perumahan di cileungsi dengan berbagai type angsuran mulai 800 ribuan
    Rp288.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Villa Megah Murah Desain Vintage Puncak Bogor
    Villa Megah Murah Desain Vintage Puncak Bogor
    Rp752.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    talirafia
    talirafia
    Rp20.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Rumah Dekat Stasiun Depok Baru, Transmart Carrefour Depok, Depok Town Center, RS Bhakti Yudha
    Rumah Dekat Stasiun Depok Baru, Transmart Carrefour Depok, Depok Town Center, RS Bhakti Yudha
    Rp950.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Jasa Hemat Pemasangan Penangkal Petir Area Pamulang - Tangerang Selatan
    Jasa Hemat Pemasangan Penangkal Petir Area Pamulang - Tangerang Selatan
    Rp2.500.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Rumah Murah Minimalis Dekat Komsen Jati Asih Bekasi Unit Terbatas
    Rumah Murah Minimalis Dekat Komsen Jati Asih Bekasi Unit Terbatas
    Rp679.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan