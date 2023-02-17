Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Beserta Jawaban dan Pembahasan

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Tes literasi Bahasa Inggris menjadi salah satu materi dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023.

SNBT merupakan tes yang dilakukan dengan menggunakan tes terstandar berbasis computer untuk masuk ke Perguruan Tinggi Negeri.

Baca juga: Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris Lengkap Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan

Ada tujuh materi yang akan diujikan dalam tes SNBT nantinya, salah satunya tes literasi.

Tes literasi ini bertujuan untuk mengukur kemampuan calon mahasiswa untuk berkontribusi secara produktif kepada masyarakat dengan memahami, menggunakan, mengevaluasi dan merenungkan berbagai jenis teks untuk memecahkan masalah dan mengembangkan kapasitas pribadi sebagai warga negara Indonesia dan dunia.

Tes literasi yang akan diujiankan terdiri dari tes literasi Bahasa Indonesia dan tes literasi Bahasa Inggris.

Berikut contoh soal tes literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 lengkap dengan jawaban serta pembahasannya.

The questions number 1 - 3 are based on the following passage.

Infection caused by a bacterial organism (called Chlamydophila felis) is feline Chlamydial conjunctivitis. The most common signs of chlamydia in cats involve the eyes or upper respiratory tract (nose or throat), and only if the infection is left untreated does it spread to the lungs. Because chlamydia lives inside the body’s cells and cannot survive long in the environment, the spread of infection depends on direct or close contact with an infected cat. After infection, the incubation period (time between infection and development of clinical signs of disease) is between three and ten days.

The bacteria mainly infect the conjunctiva, which is the delicate membrane that lines the eyelids and covers the edges of the eyeball. The infection causes inflammation known as conjunctivitis. In a normal cat, the conjunctiva is not easily visible and is a pale salmon pink. Cats with conjunctivitis, the conjunctiva becomes swollen and red making it more very visible. The nictitating membrane or third eyelid at the inner corner of the eye may protrude partially in the eye. One or both eyes may be involved.

Affected cats initially have a watery discharge from the eye that quickly becomes thicker and is usually yellow or greenish in color. Eye discomfort and cats often cover the affected eye. Many cats remain bright and appear normal, but some may develop a fever or lose their appetite. After a day or two, runny nose and sneezing may also occur. In kittens, the infection can spread to the lungs and cause fatal pneumonia.

1. What does the text mainly deal with?

A. The process of chlamydia affliction in cats

B. The symptoms of feline chlamydial conjunctivitis

C. Clinical signs of feline chlamydial conjunctivitis