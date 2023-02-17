Breaking News:
Livescore PSS Sleman Vs Dewa United Liga 1, M Osman Cetak Gol Lewat Tendangan Penalti

Keunggulan Dewa United tercipta melalui tendangan penalti oleh M Osman menit ke-31.

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Livescore Dewa United unggul sementara 1-0 atas PSS Sleman pada laga lanjutan Liga 1, Jumat (17/2/2023).

Keunggulan Dewa United tercipta melalui tendangan penalti oleh M Osman menit ke-31.

Saat ini masih berlangsung laga PSS Sleman vs Dewa United lanjutan Liga 1 2022-2023, Jumat (17/2/2023) di babak pertama.

Laga PSS Sleman vs Dewa United Liga 1 hari ini berlangsung di Stadion Maguwoharjo, Sleman pada Jumat (17/2/2023) pukul 17.00 WIB.

Keseruan laga PSS Sleman vs Dewa United bisa anda tonton di Indosiar dan live streaming gratis di TV Online lewat HP.

Prediksi skor PSS vs Dewa United: 0-1

Head to head PSS Sleman vs Dewa United

04/09/22  Dewa United 0 - 0 PSS Sleman

27/06/22  PSS Sleman 1 - 0 Dewa United

5 Laga Terakhir PSS Sleman

26/01/23 PSS Sleman 2 - 0 Arema

31/01/23 Barito Putera 1 - 2 PSS Sleman

05/02/23 Persib 2 - 0 PSS Sleman

09/02/23 PSS Sleman 2 - 1 Persik Kediri

13/02/23 Persebaya Surabaya 4 - 2 PSS Sleman

5 Laga Terakhir Dewa United

22/01/23 Dewa United 3 - 2 Persita

28/01/23 Bhayangkara 1 - 1 Dewa United

02/02/23 Dewa United 1 - 1 Madura United

08/02/23 Dewa United 1 - 0 Borneo

13/02/23 PSIS Semarang 3 - 2 Dewa United

PSS Sleman vs Dewa United
    Klub
    D
    M
    S
    K
    GM
    GK
    -/+
    P
    1
    PSM Makasar
    24
    14
    8
    2
    45
    8
    26
    50
    2
    Persija Jakarta
    23
    14
    5
    4
    33
    11
    15
    47
    3
    Persib
    23
    14
    4
    5
    39
    25
    9
    46
    4
    Madura United
    24
    12
    4
    8
    31
    14
    7
    40
    5
    Borneo
    23
    10
    7
    6
    39
    18
    14
    37
    Lihat selengkapnya

