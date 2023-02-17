Liga 1
Livescore PSS Sleman Vs Dewa United Liga 1, M Osman Cetak Gol Lewat Tendangan Penalti
Keunggulan Dewa United tercipta melalui tendangan penalti oleh M Osman menit ke-31.
TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Livescore Dewa United unggul sementara 1-0 atas PSS Sleman pada laga lanjutan Liga 1, Jumat (17/2/2023).
Saat ini masih berlangsung laga PSS Sleman vs Dewa United lanjutan Liga 1 2022-2023, Jumat (17/2/2023) di babak pertama.
Laga PSS Sleman vs Dewa United Liga 1 hari ini berlangsung di Stadion Maguwoharjo, Sleman pada Jumat (17/2/2023) pukul 17.00 WIB.
Keseruan laga PSS Sleman vs Dewa United bisa anda tonton di Indosiar dan live streaming gratis di TV Online lewat HP.
Prediksi skor PSS vs Dewa United: 0-1
Head to head PSS Sleman vs Dewa United
04/09/22 Dewa United 0 - 0 PSS Sleman
27/06/22 PSS Sleman 1 - 0 Dewa United
5 Laga Terakhir PSS Sleman
26/01/23 PSS Sleman 2 - 0 Arema
31/01/23 Barito Putera 1 - 2 PSS Sleman
05/02/23 Persib 2 - 0 PSS Sleman
09/02/23 PSS Sleman 2 - 1 Persik Kediri
13/02/23 Persebaya Surabaya 4 - 2 PSS Sleman
5 Laga Terakhir Dewa United
22/01/23 Dewa United 3 - 2 Persita
28/01/23 Bhayangkara 1 - 1 Dewa United
02/02/23 Dewa United 1 - 1 Madura United
08/02/23 Dewa United 1 - 0 Borneo
13/02/23 PSIS Semarang 3 - 2 Dewa United
