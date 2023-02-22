Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Berikut Pembahasan Lengkapnya

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Tes literasi Bahasa Inggris menjadi satu materi yang akan diujikan dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023 untuk masuk ke Perguruan Tinggi Negeri.

Pada SNBT 2023, para peserta ujian akan mengerjakan soal tes skolastik literasi bahasa inggris untuk mengukur kemampuan penalaran pemecahan masalah.

Tes Literasi Bahasa Inggris dibuat untuk menguji kemampuan bahasa Inggris dimana kemampuan ini berguna untuk mendukung pembelajaran di perguruan tinggi kelak.

Berikut contoh soal tes literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 lengkap dengan jawaban serta pembahasannya.

Bacalah teks berikut untuk menjawab soal 1 - 2

United States citizens have always had a problem relating to the colonial period of their history. They have often thought that earlier period to be less relevant, less historically significant, than the later national period of their history. For many, the colonial era lacks seriousness; it seems trivial and antique and shrouded in nostalgia. For much of United States history, popular opinion has considered the century and a half of the colonial period to be simply a quaint prolog to the main story that followed the American Revolution.

In part this is because the colonial period has become a natural source of folklore and mythmaking. Since the United States, unlike older Western nations, lacks a misty past in which the historical record is remote and obscure, people have tended to transform authentic historical figures and events of the colonial past into mythical characters and legends. Unlike England we have no King Canute, no King Arthur, no Robin Hood to spin tales and legends about. Instead, we have transformed John Smith and Pocahontas, the Pilgrim Fathers, and Squanto (historical figures about whom we know a great deal) into fanciful and fabulous characters.

But such has not always been the case. In the decades following the Revolution, the colonial period was an integral and important part of history.

1. The primary purpose of this passage is to .....

A. argue that colonial history had no influence on later periods in United States history.

B. demonstrate that the colonial history of the United States is a mixture of legends and myths.

C. present a rationale for teaching future generations of people in the United States about colonial history.

D. explain why many people in the United States perceive colonial history in a particular way.

E. suggest that a general ignorance of colonial history has caused people to repeat the mistakes of that era.