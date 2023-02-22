Breaking News:
Sosok Rafael Alun Trisambodo, PNS Dirjen Pajak Tajir Melintir yang Anaknya Kerap Pamer Barang Mewah

Materi Belajar

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Berikut Pembahasan Lengkapnya

 Tes literasi Bahasa Inggris menjadi satu materi yang akan diujikan dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023

Penulis: Istiqomah Kaloko | Editor: Ayu Prasandi
zoom-inlihat foto Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Berikut Pembahasan Lengkapnya
HO
Soal materi literasi bahasa Indonesia SNBT 2023 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Tes literasi Bahasa Inggris menjadi satu materi yang akan diujikan dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023 untuk masuk ke Perguruan Tinggi Negeri.

Pada SNBT 2023, para peserta ujian akan mengerjakan soal tes skolastik literasi bahasa inggris untuk mengukur kemampuan penalaran pemecahan masalah.

Tes Literasi Bahasa Inggris dibuat untuk menguji kemampuan bahasa Inggris dimana kemampuan ini berguna untuk mendukung pembelajaran di perguruan tinggi kelak.

Berikut contoh soal tes literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 lengkap dengan jawaban serta pembahasannya.

Bacalah teks berikut untuk menjawab soal 1 - 2

United States citizens have always had a problem relating to the colonial period of their history. They have often thought that earlier period to be less relevant, less historically significant, than the later national period of their history. For many, the colonial era lacks seriousness; it seems trivial and antique and shrouded in nostalgia. For much of United States history, popular opinion has considered the century and a half of the colonial period to be simply a quaint prolog to the main story that followed the American Revolution.

In part this is because the colonial period has become a natural source of folklore and mythmaking. Since the United States, unlike older Western nations, lacks a misty past in which the historical record is remote and obscure, people have tended to transform authentic historical figures and events of the colonial past into mythical characters and legends. Unlike England we have no King Canute, no King Arthur, no Robin Hood to spin tales and legends about. Instead, we have transformed John Smith and Pocahontas, the Pilgrim Fathers, and Squanto (historical figures about whom we know a great deal) into fanciful and fabulous characters.

But such has not always been the case. In the decades following the Revolution, the colonial period was an integral and important part of history.

1. The primary purpose of this passage is to .....

A. argue that colonial history had no influence on later periods in United States history.

B. demonstrate that the colonial history of the United States is a mixture of legends and myths.

C. present a rationale for teaching future generations of people in the United States about colonial history.

D. explain why many people in the United States perceive colonial history in a particular way.

E. suggest that a general ignorance of colonial history has caused people to repeat the mistakes of that era.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: Tribun Medan

  • Tribun Shopping

    Manfaat Sayur Bayam untuk Kecantikan, Salah Satunya Dapat Menangkal Radikal Bebas

    Manfaat Sayur Bayam untuk Kecantikan, Salah Satunya Dapat Menangkal Radikal Bebas

    Review ST. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub Ampuh Angkat Sel Kulit Mati dan Komedo di Wajah

    Review ST. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub Ampuh Angkat Sel Kulit Mati dan Komedo di Wajah

    Punya Sifat Antimikroba, Ini 6 Manfaat Minyak Kelapa untuk Pembersihan Rumah

    Punya Sifat Antimikroba, Ini 6 Manfaat Minyak Kelapa untuk Pembersihan Rumah

    5 Rekomendasi Toner Terlaris di Shopee, Ada TRUEVE hingga PYUNKANG YUL

    5 Rekomendasi Toner Terlaris di Shopee, Ada TRUEVE hingga PYUNKANG YUL

    5 Rekomendasi Meja TV Minimalis, Furnitur Multifungsi untuk Penataan dan Penyimpanan

    5 Rekomendasi Meja TV Minimalis, Furnitur Multifungsi untuk Penataan dan Penyimpanan

    • Baca Juga
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    VILLA MINIMALIS MODERN TERBARU DI UNGGASAN VIEW LAUT FULLY FURNISH SIAP HUNI
    VILLA MINIMALIS MODERN TERBARU DI UNGGASAN VIEW LAUT FULLY FURNISH SIAP HUNI
    Rp5,8 Milyar
    Bali, Badung
    KOST EXCLUSIVE 3 LANTAI TERBAIK DI KAWASAN PREMIUM DEKAT RINGROAD JOGJA FULLY FURNISH, SHM
    KOST EXCLUSIVE 3 LANTAI TERBAIK DI KAWASAN PREMIUM DEKAT RINGROAD JOGJA FULLY FURNISH, SHM
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rumah Rapi dan Siap Huni Perumahan Taman Harapan Baru Bekasi
    Rumah Rapi dan Siap Huni Perumahan Taman Harapan Baru Bekasi
    Rp625.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Jasa Dokumentasi Foto Video Drone Turen Malang
    Jasa Dokumentasi Foto Video Drone Turen Malang
    Rp750.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    VILLA MINIMALIS MODERN TERBARU DI UNGGASAN VIEW LAUT FULLY FURNISH SIAP HUNI
    VILLA MINIMALIS MODERN TERBARU DI UNGGASAN VIEW LAUT FULLY FURNISH SIAP HUNI
    Rp5,8 Milyar
    Bali, Badung
    Jasa Pembuatan Video Iklan Layanan Masyarakat Turen Malang
    Jasa Pembuatan Video Iklan Layanan Masyarakat Turen Malang
    Rp3.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    KAVLING SIAP BANGUN DI DEKAT EXIT TOL PAKIS MALANG
    KAVLING SIAP BANGUN DI DEKAT EXIT TOL PAKIS MALANG
    Rp90.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Harga Jaring Pengaman
    Harga Jaring Pengaman
    Rp3.700.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Dosing pump api 675 isoku
    Dosing pump api 675 isoku
    Rp4.137.525
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    RUBBER FENDER TYPE V | 400H-1500L | SURABAYA
    RUBBER FENDER TYPE V | 400H-1500L | SURABAYA
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Agitator Mixer Malaysia PT Isoku Bahana Sakti
    Agitator Mixer Malaysia PT Isoku Bahana Sakti
    Rp13.250.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Dosing pump accessoris isoku
    Dosing pump accessoris isoku
    Rp4.137.525
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Bio Squalene Softgel Minyak Hati Ikan Hiu Asli 100% Original - Bangkalan
    Bio Squalene Softgel Minyak Hati Ikan Hiu Asli 100% Original - Bangkalan
    Rp99.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    HUNIAN ALA SULTAN FULL FURNISHED STRATEGIS DI SEWON BANTUL
    HUNIAN ALA SULTAN FULL FURNISHED STRATEGIS DI SEWON BANTUL
    Rp3 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Mobil Honda BRV Type E 2016 Merah Seken Manual Siap Pakai - Pati
    Mobil Honda BRV Type E 2016 Merah Seken Manual Siap Pakai - Pati
    Rp178.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pati
    Mobil Toyota Kijang Innova V Manual 2012 Putih Seken Mulus Siap Pakai - Pati
    Mobil Toyota Kijang Innova V Manual 2012 Putih Seken Mulus Siap Pakai - Pati
    Rp216.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pati
    Rubber Fender V 400H - 2000L di Surabaya - Karet Fender V400 di Suarabaya Termurah Berkualitas
    Rubber Fender V 400H - 2000L di Surabaya - Karet Fender V400 di Suarabaya Termurah Berkualitas
    Rp2.750.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    HP iPhone 11 64GB Purple All Operator No Minus Siap Pakai - Kudus
    HP iPhone 11 64GB Purple All Operator No Minus Siap Pakai - Kudus
    Rp5.750.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kudus
    Laptop Redmibook 15 Body Slim Mulus Top RAM 8GB SSD 256GB Seken - Jepara
    Laptop Redmibook 15 Body Slim Mulus Top RAM 8GB SSD 256GB Seken - Jepara
    Rp4.550.000
    Jawa Tengah, Jepara
    Rubber Fender V 300H - 1500L di Surabaya - Karet Fender V300 di Suarabaya Termurah Berkualitas
    Rubber Fender V 300H - 1500L di Surabaya - Karet Fender V300 di Suarabaya Termurah Berkualitas
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan