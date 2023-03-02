Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasannya

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Tes literasi Bahasa Inggris menjadi salah satu materi dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023 untuk masuk ke Perguruan Tinggi Negeri.

Tes literasi dibuat untuk mengukur kemampuan calon mahasiswa untuk berkontribusi secara produktif kepada masyarakat dengan memahami, menggunakan, mengevaluasi dan merenungkan berbagai jenis teks untuk memecahkan masalah dan mengembangkan kapasitas pribadi sebagai warga negara Indonesia dan dunia.

Untuk menyelesaikan literasi dalam Bahasa Inggris, para peserta ujian akan diberikaan waktu 30 menit untuk mengerjakan 20 soal.

Berikut contoh soal tes literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 lengkap dengan kunci jawaban serta pembahasannya.

The questions number 1 - 3 are based on the following passage.

Most of us heard the good advice that we need to eat less sugar- and rightly so. However, despite the numerous warnings by health authorities of the ill effects of sugar, the majority of the population is still consuming sugar on a daily basis in some form or other. We do not have to consume white, refined sugar to be consuming sugar. Sugar includes glucose, fructose (as in fruit sugar), lactose (as in milk), sucrose (as in table sugar), maltose or malts (as in rice malt and honey), jam (contains concentrated juice, which is high in fruit sugar), maple syrup, corn syrup, palm sugar (traditionally used in macrobiotic cooking), and the very deceiving organic brown sugar, which is not all that different from white sugar. Even alcohol is a sugar. All of these sugars are problematic in many different ways. The body changes sugar into 2 to 5 times more fat in the bloodstream than it does starch.

With 146 proven reasons why sugar is bad for us, is there perhaps one single reason as to why we might need it? The only interesting thing about sugar is that it tastes good and makes us temporarily feel good. This is an area worth exploring. According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, a 5000 year old wisdom of self-contained knowledge of healing, we all need sweetness in our life.

We need six tastes: sweet, sour, salty, astringent, bitter and pungent to stimulate the taste buds on our tongue at main meals, in order to experience satiety.

Many people really try hard to avoid sugar, and do not sweeten their tea or coffee, yet they Crave sugar in some other form, such as chocolates, cakes, ice cream or even fruit - dates and higs. Dates are 99 persen sugar, in the form of fructose. When a person is in metabolic balance they do not crave sugar. If they do, it is a sign of metabolic imbalance and it can be corrected without having to consume sugar.

1. What is the author's attitude toward the topic of the passage?

A. Considerate

B. Determined

C. Persistent

D. Thoughtful