Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Beserta Jawaban dan Lengkap Pembahasan

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com – Berikut contoh soal SNBT 2023 materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris lengkap dengan kunci jawaban serta pembahasan.

Salah satu materi yang akan diujikan dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023 nanti ialah Tes Literasi.

Tes literasi terdiri dari Literasi Bahasa Inggris dan Literasi Bahasa Indonesia.

Pada Tes Literasi Bahasa Inggris, para peserta ujian akan diberikaan waktu 30 menit untuk mengerjakan 20 soal.

Contoh soal Literasi Bahasa Inggris.

The questions number 1 - 3 are based on the following passage.

The holiday shopping season is underway, and the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) is launching a new holiday shopping toolkit to help consumers protect themselves from substandard or even hazardous counterfeit products. The holiday shopping toolkit includes online shopping do’s and don’ts, ways to protect financial and banking information, educational videos and infographics, and general information on how to spot fake merchandise. IPR Center partners Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and The Toy Association are teaming up to ensure consumers can make educated decisions when searching for the best deals this season.

What’s the risk of buying counterfeit products? Counterfeit electronics can overheat and explode, bicycle helmets can break upon impact, phony cosmetics and health care products can be made with dangerous or unsanitary ingredients that should not be applied to the skin, and seasonal items for the home, like holiday lights, can be poorly wired and ignite fires. Counterfeit goods not only cheat the consumer with substandard and potentially hazardous products, but the websites used can also put shoppers at risk of having their personal and financial data stolen for other nefarious purposes. Online shopping is particularly vulnerable to scams that trick the user into buying counterfeit and pirated goods.

The IPR Center, working collaboratively with its 27 public and private sector partners, stands at the forefront of the United States government's response to combatting global intellectual property theft and enforcing intellectual properties rights violations. The IPR Center was established to combat global intellectual property theft and, accordingly, has a significant role policing the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods on websites, social media, and the dark web. These efforts protect U.S. industry, the U.S. consumer, and the safety of the American public from the adverse economic impact and health dangers posed from introducing counterfeit products into U.S. commerce.

1. The purpose of the passage is to…..

A. warn the readers how vulnerable online shopping can be for them

B. raise awareness of the dangers of fake goods that harm consumers

C. let the public know the IPR's latest effort to combat counterfeit goods

D. inform the problems that can result from purchasing counterfeit products