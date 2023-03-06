Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris Lengkap Beserta Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Berikut contoh soal SNBT 2023 Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris lengkap dengan kunci jawaban serta pembahasannya.

Tes literasi Bahasa Inggris merupakan salah satu materi dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023 untuk masuk ke Perguruan Tinggi Negeri.

Tes literasi dibuat untuk mengukur kemampuan calon mahasiswa untuk berkontribusi secara produktif kepada masyarakat dengan memahami, menggunakan, mengevaluasi dan merenungkan berbagai jenis teks untuk memecahkan masalah dan mengembangkan kapasitas pribadi sebagai warga negara Indonesia dan dunia.

Untuk menyelesaikan literasi dalam Bahasa Inggris, peserta ujian akan diberikaan waktu 30 menit untuk mengerjakan 20 soal.

Contoh soal:

The questions number 1 - 3 are based on the following passage.

Loneliness and social isolation among older adults is a serious public health threat that affects large numbers of people in the United States and contributes to dementia and other serious illnesses. A report by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) shows that more than a third of adults aged 5 and over feel lonely, and nearly 1/4 of people aged 65 and over are considered socially isolated. Older people experience more loneliness and social isolation because they are more likely to face problems such as living alone, losing family or friends, chronic illness, and hearing loss.

While social isolation and loneliness are difficult to measure accurately, there is strong evidence that many adults aged 50 and over are socially isolated or lonely in ways that harm their health. Recent studies show that social isolation significantly increases a person’s risk of premature death from all causes, competing with smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity. Poor social relationships (marked by social isolation or loneliness) were also associated with a 29 persen increased risk of heart disease. Loneliness in heart failure patients is associated with an almost increased risk of death times, increased risk of hospital admission by 68 % , and increased risk of admission to the emergency room by 57 % .

1. From the last paragraph, we can infer that …

A. Those who experience loneliness may develop heart disease.

B. Feeling lonely aggravates the heart condition of the elderly.

C. Heart disease is the worst ailment that a lonely older person will suffer from.

D. The older people get, the more lonely they will feel.

E. Loneliness and social isolation that people experience makes them unable to survive.