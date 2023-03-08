Liga Champions
HASIL Liga Champions Dini Hari: Benfica vs Club Brugge 5-1, Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund 2-0
Benfica - Club Brugge berkahir dengan skor 5-1. Sementara, Chelsea vs Dortmund berakhir dengan skor 2-0 milik Chelsea. Sebelumnya, Chelsea kalah 1-0
TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Hasil bola dalam Liga Champions 2022/2023 babak 16 besar Rabu (8/3/2023) dini hari pukul 03:00 WIB.
Sebelumnya, Chelsea kalah 1-0 di kandang sendri di leg pertama .
Pertandingan Liga Champions antara Chelsea vs Dortmund ini ditayangkan secara langsung di SCTV dan live streaming Vidio. Chelsea akan menjamu Borussia Dortmund di Stamford Bridge.
Sebeumnya Chelsea takluk 0-1 pada leg pertama di markas Dortmund di Jerman melalui gol tunggal Karim Adeyemi di menit ke-63. Namun dengan kemenangan 0-2 kini jalan Chelsea ke perempat final telah terwujud. Lantas Dortmund terhenti.
Liga Champions:
Pukul 03:00 WIB: Benfica vs Club Brugge: 5-1
Pukul 03:00 WIB: Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: 2-0
Head-to-Head Chelsea vs Dortmund
Pertemuan Terakhir: 16-02-2023 Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea (UCL).
5 Pertandingan Terakhir Chelsea:
11-02-23 West Ham 1-1 Chelsea (EPL)
16-02-23 Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea (UCL)
18-02-23 Chelsea 0-1 Southampton (EPL)
26-02-23 Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea (EPL)
04-03-23 Chelsea 1-0 Leeds (EPL).
5 Pertandingan Terakhir Borussia Dortmund: