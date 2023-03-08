Liga Champions

HASIL Liga Champions Dini Hari: Benfica vs Club Brugge 5-1, Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund 2-0

Benfica - Club Brugge berkahir dengan skor 5-1. Sementara, Chelsea vs Dortmund berakhir dengan skor 2-0 milik Chelsea. Sebelumnya, Chelsea kalah 1-0

Editor: Abdi Tumanggor
zoom-inlihat foto HASIL Liga Champions Dini Hari: Benfica vs Club Brugge 5-1, Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund 2-0
Twitter
LIGA CHAMPIONS: Chelsea vs Dortmund 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Hasil bola dalam Liga Champions 2022/2023 babak 16 besar Rabu (8/3/2023) dini hari pukul 03:00 WIB. 

Benfica - Club Brugge berkahir dengan skor 5-1. Sementara, Chelsea vs Dortmund berakhir dengan skor 2-0 milik Chelsea. Sebelumnya, Chelsea kalah 1-0 di kandang sendri di leg pertama .

Pertandingan Liga Champions antara Chelsea vs Dortmund ini ditayangkan secara langsung di SCTV dan live streaming Vidio. Chelsea akan menjamu Borussia Dortmund di Stamford Bridge.

Sebeumnya Chelsea takluk 0-1 pada leg pertama di markas Dortmund di Jerman melalui gol tunggal Karim Adeyemi di menit ke-63.  Namun dengan kemenangan 0-2 kini jalan Chelsea ke perempat final telah terwujud. Lantas Dortmund terhenti.

Liga Champions: 

Pukul 03:00 WIB: Benfica vs Club Brugge: 5-1

Pukul 03:00 WIB: Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: 2-0

Link Live Streaming SCTV

Link Nonton Live Streaming Liga Champions Chelsea vs Dortmund di SCTV dan Vidio

Head-to-Head Chelsea vs Dortmund 

Pertemuan Terakhir: 16-02-2023 Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea (UCL).

5 Pertandingan Terakhir Chelsea:

11-02-23 West Ham 1-1 Chelsea (EPL)
16-02-23 Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea (UCL)
18-02-23 Chelsea 0-1 Southampton (EPL)
26-02-23 Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea (EPL)
04-03-23 Chelsea 1-0 Leeds (EPL).

5 Pertandingan Terakhir Borussia Dortmund:

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
Liga Champions
Benfica vs Club Brugge 5-1
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund 2-0

  • Tribun Shopping

    Review realme C55, Handphone C Series Naik Kelas Resmi Meluncur di Indonesia

    Review realme C55, Handphone C Series Naik Kelas Resmi Meluncur di Indonesia

    Review MS GLOW Eye Treatment Serum, Bebas Mata Panda ala Nagita Slavina 

    Review MS GLOW Eye Treatment Serum, Bebas Mata Panda ala Nagita Slavina 

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone OPPO Reno Series, Harga Mulai Rp 4 Jutaan

    5 Rekomendasi Handphone OPPO Reno Series, Harga Mulai Rp 4 Jutaan

    5 Rekomendasi Dispenser Pasta Gigi, Desain Anti Tumpah, Tinggal Tekan Sesuai Kebutuhan

    5 Rekomendasi Dispenser Pasta Gigi, Desain Anti Tumpah, Tinggal Tekan Sesuai Kebutuhan

    Murah Meriah, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Body Lotion Berkualitas dengan Banderol Ramah di Kantong

    Murah Meriah, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Body Lotion Berkualitas dengan Banderol Ramah di Kantong

    • Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    Klub
    D
    M
    S
    K
    GM
    GK
    -/+
    P
    1
    PSM Makasar
    28
    18
    8
    2
    53
    8
    31
    62
    2
    Persib
    26
    16
    4
    6
    44
    25
    11
    52
    3
    Persija Jakarta
    26
    15
    6
    5
    36
    11
    15
    51
    4
    Bali United
    28
    14
    5
    9
    58
    21
    19
    47
    5
    Madura United
    29
    13
    6
    10
    34
    14
    4
    45
    Lihat selengkapnya

    berita POPULER

    Toko Dan Jasa Pasang Penangkal petir Pondok Aren - Tangerang ..
    Toko Dan Jasa Pasang Penangkal petir Pondok Aren - Tangerang ..
    Rp1.750.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Tanah murah strategis pinggir jalan raya di kawasan wisata Goa Pindul Gunungkidul
    Tanah murah strategis pinggir jalan raya di kawasan wisata Goa Pindul Gunungkidul
    Rp130.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Gunung Kidul
    Dijual Rumah Siap Huni Akses Mudah Di Kalasan - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Siap Huni Akses Mudah Di Kalasan - Sleman
    Rp550.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Obat Demam Anak Saat Ini : British Propolis Green di Blitar
    Obat Demam Anak Saat Ini : British Propolis Green di Blitar
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    HARGA TERMURAH! RUMAH 2 LANTAI DENGAN 4 KAMAR TIDUR DI KALASAN
    HARGA TERMURAH! RUMAH 2 LANTAI DENGAN 4 KAMAR TIDUR DI KALASAN
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Jasa Import Door To Door - Jakarta Selatan
    Jasa Import Door To Door - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp100.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Import Door To Door Korea Jakarta - Jakarta Selatan
    Import Door To Door Korea Jakarta - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp250.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Import Door To Door Singapore Jakarta
    Import Door To Door Singapore Jakarta
    Rp110.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Dijual Rumah Cantik Akses Mudah di Kalasan - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Cantik Akses Mudah di Kalasan - Sleman
    Rp750.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Lift Barang | Lift Barang 1 Ton – 2 Ton Bogor 0851-7504-9999
    Lift Barang | Lift Barang 1 Ton – 2 Ton Bogor 0851-7504-9999
    Rp7.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Rumah Palebon Pedurungan Cocok Untuk Mess Karyawan Atau Kantor
    Rumah Palebon Pedurungan Cocok Untuk Mess Karyawan Atau Kantor
    Rp125.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Souvenir Tumbler Pina Hydration Water Bottle Chielo
    Souvenir Tumbler Pina Hydration Water Bottle Chielo
    Rp19.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Pulpen Promosi Pen Plastik type 1117 Custom
    Pulpen Promosi Pen Plastik type 1117 Custom
    Rp2.600
    Banten, Tangerang
    Minimalis Dalam Cluster Jalan Elang Belakang RSWN Fatmawati
    Minimalis Dalam Cluster Jalan Elang Belakang RSWN Fatmawati
    Rp605.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Minimalis Dalam Cluster Jalan Elang Belakang RSWN Fatmawati
    Minimalis Dalam Cluster Jalan Elang Belakang RSWN Fatmawati
    Rp605.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    BELI TANAH DAPAT RUMAH
    BELI TANAH DAPAT RUMAH
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Pengobatan Tradisional Adalah ny. djamilah najmuddin di Garuda Bandung
    Pengobatan Tradisional Adalah ny. djamilah najmuddin di Garuda Bandung
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Viral Saat Ini, Zillion Skincare, Skin Care Glowing Aman, Halal, dan BPOM
    Viral Saat Ini, Zillion Skincare, Skin Care Glowing Aman, Halal, dan BPOM
    Rp660.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Lift Barang Lift Barang 1 Ton – 2 Ton - Bekasi
    Lift Barang Lift Barang 1 Ton – 2 Ton - Bekasi
    Rp7.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Aceh Barat
    obat penyakit bronkitis di apotik Dago Bandung
    obat penyakit bronkitis di apotik Dago Bandung
    Rp42.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan