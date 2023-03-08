Liga Champions
LIVE Chelsea vs Dortmund, Pertandingan Liga Champions, Link Nonton Live Streaming di SCTV dan Vidio
TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Pertandingan sepak bola dalam kompetisi Liga Champions 2022/2023 di leg kedua babak 16 besar berlangsung pada Rabu (8/3/2023) dini hari pukul 03:00 WIB.
Pertandingan Liga Champions antara Chelsea vs Dortmund ini ditayangkan secara langsung di SCTV dan live streaming Vidio. Chelsea akan menjamu Borussia Dortmund di Stamford Bridge.
Meski Chelsea takluk 0-1 pada leg pertama di markas Dortmund di Jerman melalui gol tunggal Karim Adeyemi di menit ke-63, jalan Chelsea ke perempat final belum tertutup rapat.
Akan tetapi, jika melihat perform mereka di kompetisi Liga Inggris, peluang Chelsea sepertinya tidak terlalu besar.
Borussia Dortmund diprediksi memenangkan pertandingan leg kedua ini.
Link Nonton Live Streaming Liga Champions Chelsea vs Dortmund di SCTV dan Vidio
Head-to-Head Chelsea vs Dortmund
Pertemuan Terakhir: 16-02-2023 Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea (UCL).
5 Pertandingan Terakhir Chelsea:
11-02-23 West Ham 1-1 Chelsea (EPL)
16-02-23 Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea (UCL)
18-02-23 Chelsea 0-1 Southampton (EPL)
26-02-23 Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea (EPL)
04-03-23 Chelsea 1-0 Leeds (EPL).
5 Pertandingan Terakhir Borussia Dortmund:
11-02-23 Werder Bremen 0-2 Dortmund (Bundesliga)
16-02-23 Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea (UCL)
19-02-23 Dortmund 4-1 Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga)
25-02-23 Hoffenheim 0-1 Dortmund (Bundesliga)
04-03-23 Dortmund 2-1 Leipzig (Bundesliga).
Hasil Leg 1 Babak 16 Besar Liga Champions 2022/2023:
Rabu, 15 Februari 2023:
03:00 WIB AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham
03:00 WIB PSG 0-1 Bayern Munchen