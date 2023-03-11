Bola Dini Hari
INILAH Selengkapnya Jadwal Bola Tayang Dini Hari: Napoli vs Atalanta, Crystal vs City, Stade vs PSG
Jadwal pertandingan sepak bola Minggu (12/3/2023) dini hari lanjutan Liga Inggris, Liga Italia, Liga Jerman, Liga Spanyol, dan Liga Prancis.
TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Jadwal pertandingan sepak bola Minggu (12/3/2023) dini hari lanjutan Liga Inggris, Liga Italia, Liga Jerman, Liga Spanyol, dan Liga Prancis.
Jadwal bola tayang dini hari:
- Pukul 00:00 WIB: Napoli vs Atalanta
- Pukul 00:30 WIB: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
- Pukul 00:30 WIB: Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano
- Pukul 00:30 WIB: FC Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund
- Pukul 02:45 WIB: Bologna vs Lazio
- Pukul 03:00 WIB: Valencia vs Osasuna
- Pukul 03:00 WIB: Stade Brestois vs Paris Saint-Germain
Selengkapnya jadwal bola Minggu (12/3/2023):
Liga Inggris:
Pukul 00:30 WIB: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Pukul 21:00 WIB: Fulham vs Arsenal
Pukul 21:00 WIB: Manchester United vs Southampton
Pukul 21:00 WIB: West Ham vs Aston Villa
Pukul 23:30 WIB: Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton
Liga Spanyol:
Pukul 00:30 WIB: Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano
Pukul 03:00 WIB: Valencia vs Osasuna
Pukul 20:00 WIB: Mallorca vs Real Sociedad
Pukul 22:15 WIB: Sevilla vs Almería
Liga Jerman:
Pukul 00:30 WIB: FC Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund
Pukul 21:30 WIB: SC Freiburg vs TSG Hoffenheim
Pukul 23:30 WIB: SV Werder Bremen vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Liga Italia:
Pukul 00:00 WIB: Napoli vs Atalanta
Pukul 02:45 WIB: Bologna vs Lazio
Pukul 18:30 WIB: Lecce vs Torino
Pukul 21:00 WIB: Cremonese vs Fiorentina
Pukul 21:00 WIB: Hellas Verona vs Monza
Liga Prancis:
Pukul 03:00 WIB: Stade Brestois vs Paris Saint-Germain
Pukul 19:00 WIB: Clermont Foot vs Lens
Pukul 21:00 WIB: Ajaccio vs Montpellier
Pukul 21:00 WIB: Angers vs Toulouse
Pukul 21:00 WIB: Lorient vs Troyes
Pukul 21:00 WIB: Nantes vs Nice
Pukul 23:05 WIB: AS Monaco vs Stade de Reims.
(*/tribun-medan.com)