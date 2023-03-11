INILAH Selengkapnya Jadwal Bola Tayang Dini Hari: Napoli vs Atalanta, Crystal vs City, Stade vs PSG

Breaking News:
Jadwal pertandingan sepak bola Minggu (12/3/2023) dini hari lanjutan Liga Inggris, Liga Italia, Liga Jerman, Liga Spanyol, dan Liga Prancis.

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM -  Jadwal pertandingan sepak bola Minggu (12/3/2023) dini hari lanjutan Liga Inggris, Liga Italia, Liga Jerman, Liga Spanyol, dan Liga Prancis.

Jadwal bola tayang dini hari:

- Pukul 00:00 WIB: Napoli vs Atalanta

- Pukul 00:30 WIB: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

- Pukul 00:30 WIB: Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano

- Pukul 00:30 WIB: FC Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund

- Pukul 02:45 WIB: Bologna vs Lazio

- Pukul 03:00 WIB: Valencia vs Osasuna

- Pukul 03:00 WIB: Stade Brestois vs Paris Saint-Germain

Selengkapnya jadwal bola Minggu (12/3/2023):

Liga Inggris:

Pukul 00:30 WIB: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Pukul 21:00 WIB: Fulham vs Arsenal

Pukul 21:00 WIB: Manchester United vs Southampton

Pukul 21:00 WIB: West Ham vs Aston Villa

Pukul 23:30 WIB: Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton

Liga Spanyol:

Pukul 00:30 WIB: Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano

Pukul 03:00 WIB: Valencia vs Osasuna

Pukul 20:00 WIB: Mallorca vs Real Sociedad

Pukul 22:15 WIB: Sevilla vs Almería

Liga Jerman:

Pukul 00:30 WIB: FC Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund

Pukul 21:30 WIB: SC Freiburg vs TSG Hoffenheim

Pukul 23:30 WIB: SV Werder Bremen vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Liga Italia:

Pukul 00:00 WIB: Napoli vs Atalanta

Pukul 02:45 WIB: Bologna vs Lazio

Pukul 18:30 WIB: Lecce vs Torino

Pukul 21:00 WIB: Cremonese vs Fiorentina

Pukul 21:00 WIB: Hellas Verona vs Monza

Liga Prancis:

Pukul 03:00 WIB: Stade Brestois vs Paris Saint-Germain

Pukul 19:00 WIB: Clermont Foot vs Lens

Pukul 21:00 WIB: Ajaccio vs Montpellier

Pukul 21:00 WIB: Angers vs Toulouse

Pukul 21:00 WIB: Lorient vs Troyes

Pukul 21:00 WIB: Nantes vs Nice

Pukul 23:05 WIB: AS Monaco vs Stade de Reims.

