Contoh Soal SNBT 2023

10 Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Lengkap Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan

Berikut contoh soal SNBT 2023 materi literasi Bahasa Inggris lengkap dengan jawaban serta pembahasannya.

Penulis: Istiqomah Kaloko | Editor: mustaqim indra jaya
ILUSTRASI. Contoh soal literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Berikut contoh soal SNBT 2023 materi literasi Bahasa Inggris lengkap dengan jawaban serta pembahasannya.

Tes Literasi Bahasa Inggris menjadi salah satu materi yang akan diujikan dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023 untuk masuk ke Perguruan Tinggi Negeri.

Pada soal Literasi Bahasa Inggris ini, seluruh materi pembelajaran akan dikemas dalam satu bacaan teks, sehingga lebih sederhana dan lebih berfokus pada penalaran.

Untuk menjawab soal Literasi Bahasa Inggris, peserta harus memperbanyak latihan membaca teks bahasa inggris karena soal banyak disajikan dalam bentuk teks.

The questions number 1 - 2 are based on the following passage

A team led by UC Riverside geologists has discovered the first ancestor on the family tree that contains most familiar animals today, including humans. The tiny, wormlike creature, named Ikaria wariootia, is the earliest bilaterian, or organism with a front and back, two symmetrical sides, and openings at either end connected by a gut. The paper is published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

    For 15 years, scientists agreed that fossilized burrows found in 555 million-year-old Ediacaran Period deposits in Nilpena, South Australia, were made by bilaterians. However, there was no sign of the creature that made the burrows, leaving scientists with nothing but speculation. Then, Scott Evans, a recent doctoral graduate from UC Riverside; and Mary Droser, a professor of geology, noticed miniscule, oval impressions near some of these burrows. With funding from a NASA exobiology grant, they used a three-dimensional laser scanner that revealed the regular, consistent shape of a cylindrical body with a distinct head and tail and faintly grooved musculature. The animal ranged between 2-7 millimeters long and about 1-2.5 millimeters wide, with the largest the size and shape of a grain of rice -- just the right size to have made the burrows.

    "We thought these animals should have existed during this interval, but always understood they would be difficult to recognize," Evans said. "Once we had the 3D scans, we knew that we had made an important discovery."

1. What is the main idea of the passage?

A. the descendant on the family tree of familiar animals found in Australia

B. a team led by UC Riverside geologists

C. Australian geologists finding most animals

D. the small ancestor of familiar animals identified in Australia

E. the geologists’ discovery of a worm in Australia

