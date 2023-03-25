10 Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Lengkap Jawaban dan Pembahasan

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Tes literasi Bahasa Inggris menjadi salah satu materi yang penting untuk dipelajari karena masuk dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023.

SNBT merupakan tes yang dilakukan dengan menggunakan tes terstandar berbasis computer untuk masuk ke Perguruan Tinggi Negeri.

Ada tujuh materi yang akan diujikan dalam tes SNBT nantinya, salah satunya tes literasi.

Tes literasi ini bertujuan untuk mengukur kemampuan calon mahasiswa untuk berkontribusi secara produktif kepada masyarakat dengan memahami, menggunakan, mengevaluasi dan merenungkan berbagai jenis teks untuk memecahkan masalah dan mengembangkan kapasitas pribadi sebagai warga negara Indonesia dan dunia.

Tes literasi yang akan diujiankan terdiri dari tes literasi Bahasa Indonesia dan tes literasi Bahasa Inggris.

Berikut contoh soal tes literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 lengkap dengan jawaban serta pembahasannya.

The questions number 1 - 3 are based on the following passage.

Loneliness and social isolation among older adults is a serious public health threat that affects large numbers of people in the United States and contributes to dementia and other serious illnesses. A report by the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) shows that more than a third of adults aged 5 and over feel lonely, and nearly 1/4 of people aged 65 and over are considered socially isolated. Older people experience more loneliness and social isolation because they are more likely to face problems such as living alone, losing family or friends, chronic illness, and hearing loss.

While social isolation and loneliness are difficult to measure accurately, there is strong evidence that many adults aged 50 and over are socially isolated or lonely in ways that harm their health. Recent studies show that social isolation significantly increases a person’s risk of premature death from all causes, competing with smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity. Poor social relationships (marked by social isolation or loneliness) were also associated with a 29 persen increased risk of heart disease. Loneliness in heart failure patients is associated with an almost increased risk of death times, increased risk of hospital admission by 68 % , and increased risk of admission to the emergency room by 57 % .

1. From the last paragraph, we can infer that …

A. Those who experience loneliness may develop heart disease.

B. Feeling lonely aggravates the heart condition of the elderly.

C. Heart disease is the worst ailment that a lonely older person will suffer from.

D. The older people get, the more lonely they will feel.