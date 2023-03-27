10 Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris Lengkap Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Berikut 10 contoh soal SNBT 2023 materi literasi Bahasa Inggris lengkap dengan jawaban serta pembahasannya.

Tes Literasi masuk dalam ujian Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023 untuk masuk ke Perguruan Tinggi Negeri.

Tes Literasi dalam Bahasa baik Bahasa Inggris dan Indonesia dalam Seleksi Nasional Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru Tahun 2023 berfokus pada literasi membaca (reading literacy).

Pada soal Literasi Bahasa Inggris, seluruh materi pembelajaran akan dikemas dalam satu bacaan teks, sehingga lebih sederhana dan lebih berfokus pada penalaran.

Untuk menjawab soal Literasi Bahasa Inggris, calon mahasiswa harus memperbanyak latihan membaca teks bahasa inggris karena soal banyak disajikan dalam bentuk teks.

Bacalah teks berikut untuk menjawab soal 1 - 2

United States citizens have always had a problem relating to the colonial period of their history. They have often thought that earlier period to be less relevant, less historically significant, than the later national period of their history. For many, the colonial era lacks seriousness; it seems trivial and antique and shrouded in nostalgia. For much of United States history, popular opinion has considered the century and a half of the colonial period to be simply a quaint prolog to the main story that followed the American Revolution.

In part this is because the colonial period has become a natural source of folklore and mythmaking. Since the United States, unlike older Western nations, lacks a misty past in which the historical record is remote and obscure, people have tended to transform authentic historical figures and events of the colonial past into mythical characters and legends. Unlike England we have no King Canute, no King Arthur, no Robin Hood to spin tales and legends about. Instead, we have transformed John Smith and Pocahontas, the Pilgrim Fathers, and Squanto (historical figures about whom we know a great deal) into fanciful and fabulous characters.

But such has not always been the case. In the decades following the Revolution, the colonial period was an integral and important part of history.

1. The primary purpose of this passage is to .....

A. argue that colonial history had no influence on later periods in United States history.

B. demonstrate that the colonial history of the United States is a mixture of legends and myths.

C. present a rationale for teaching future generations of people in the United States about colonial history.

D. explain why many people in the United States perceive colonial history in a particular way.