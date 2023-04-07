Breaking News:
DIDUGA MABUK dan Tabrak Mati Dua Remaja, Pengemudi Honda Brio Katanya Anak Pejabat Tidak Ditahan

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UINIB

SNBT 2023 akan dilaksanakan pada 8-14 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang I dan 22-23 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang II.

Penulis: Rizky Aisyah | Editor: Royandi
zoom-inlihat foto Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UINIB
HO / TRIBUN
Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UINIB 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - SNBT 2023 akan dilaksanakan pada 8-14 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang I dan 22-23 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang II.

Sebaiknya persiapan dimulai dari sekarang sebelum SNBT 2023 berlangsung di bulan Mei.

UIN Imam Bonjol Padang (UINIB) merupakan salah satu kampus negeri Indonesia yang berpartisipasi dalam penyelenggaraan SNBT 2023.

Sebelum memilih kuliah di UINIB, ada baiknya Anda menyiapkan beberapa soal latihan.

Soal yang diujikan dalam SNBT 2023 terdiri dari Tes Potensi Akademik, Keterampilan Menulis Bahasa Indonesia dan Bahasa Inggris, serta Penalaran Matematika.

Berikut beberapa contoh soal SNBT 2023 dengan bahan yang bisa dipelajari di rumah.

Contoh soal SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris

Topik: General Information

1. Read the text and answer the question!

Earthquake is any sudden shaking of the ground caused by the passage of seismic waves through Earth’s rocks. Seismic waves are produced when some form of energy stored in Earth’s crust is suddenly released, usually when masses of rock straining against one another suddenly fracture and “slip.” Earthquakes occur most often along geologic faults, narrow zones where rock masses move in relation to one another. The major fault lines of the world are located at the fringes of the huge tectonic plates that make up Earth’s crust.

Little was understood about earthquakes until the emergence of seismology at the beginning of the 20th century. Seismology, which involves the scientific study of all aspects of earthquakes, has yielded answers to such long-standing questions as why and how earthquakes occur. About 50,000 earthquakes large enough to be noticed without the aid of instruments occur annually over the entire Earth. Of these, approximately 100 are of sufficient size to produce substantial damage if their centers are near areas of habitation. Very great earthquakes occur on average about once per year. Over the centuries they have been responsible for millions of deaths and an incalculable amount of damage to property.

The paragraph following the passage most likely discusses ….

A. suggestions to emerge the seismology to detect the earthquake

B. examples of the substantial damage that caused by the earthquake

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: Tribun Medan
Tags
Contoh Soal SNBT 2023
Literasi Bahasa Inggris
UINIB
UIN Imam Bonjol Padang
Tribun Medan
BERITATERKAIT
Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Materi-Literasi-Bahasa-Inggris-Cocok-Untuk-Calon-Mahasiswa-yang-Mau-Masuk-ITS.jpg

Terkini Metropolitan

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk ITS

23 jam lalu

Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Materi-Pengetahuan-dan-Pemahaman-Umum-Cocok-Untuk-yang-Mau-Masuk-UNS.jpg

Terkini Metropolitan

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi Pengetahuan dan Pemahaman Umum, Cocok Untuk yang Mau Masuk UNS

23 jam lalu

Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Materi-Penalaran-Umum-Cocok-Untuk-Calon-Mahasiswa-yang-Mau-Masuk-Unsoed.jpg

Terkini Metropolitan

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi Penalaran Umum, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk Unsoed

23 jam lalu

Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Materi-Penalaran-Matematika-Cocok-Untuk-yang-Mau-Masuk-Universitas-Brawijaya.jpg

Terkini Metropolitan

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi Penalaran Matematika, Cocok Untuk yang Mau Masuk Universitas Brawijaya

1 hari lalu

  • 5 Rekomendasi Sunscreen Serum Terbaik, Melindungi Kulit Sekaligus Menutrisinya
    Skincare
    5 Rekomendasi Sunscreen Serum Terbaik, Melindungi Kulit Sekaligus Menutrisinya
    5 Rekomendasi Lunch Box Berbahan Jerami Gandum, Wadah Bekal Ramah Lingkungan dan Microwave Safe
    Penyimpanan Makanan
    5 Rekomendasi Lunch Box Berbahan Jerami Gandum, Wadah Bekal Ramah Lingkungan dan Microwave Safe
    5 Rekomendasi Pelembap Terbaik untuk Mencegah Tanda Penuaan
    Skincare
    5 Rekomendasi Pelembap Terbaik untuk Mencegah Tanda Penuaan
    BIYU Hadir dengan 5 Rekomendasi Skincare Terbaik, Aman untuk Kulit Sensitif, Bumil, dan Busui
    Skincare
    BIYU Hadir dengan 5 Rekomendasi Skincare Terbaik, Aman untuk Kulit Sensitif, Bumil, dan Busui
    Review HOKO By MIISOO Oven Listrik 12L, Minim Penggunaan Minyak untuk Menu Berbuka Lebih Sehat
    Ramadhan 1444 H
    Review HOKO By MIISOO Oven Listrik 12L, Minim Penggunaan Minyak untuk Menu Berbuka Lebih Sehat
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Harga Rp 3 Jutaan, Spesifikasi Komplit Siap Jadi Andalan
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Harga Rp 3 Jutaan, Spesifikasi Komplit Siap Jadi Andalan
    • Berita Terkait :#Contoh Soal SNBT 2023
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Obat Kista Ovarium Resep Dokter di Tasikmalaya Jawa Barat : British Propolis
    Obat Kista Ovarium Resep Dokter di Tasikmalaya Jawa Barat : British Propolis
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Barat, Tasikmalaya
    Rumah Strategis Buka Usaha Kedawung Sragen
    Rumah Strategis Buka Usaha Kedawung Sragen
    Rp180.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Sragen
    Tanah Murah Siap Dibangun Kerjo Karanganyar
    Tanah Murah Siap Dibangun Kerjo Karanganyar
    Rp150.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
    Obat Hipertensi Untuk Pasien Jantung di Depok Jawa Barat : British Propolis
    Obat Hipertensi Untuk Pasien Jantung di Depok Jawa Barat : British Propolis
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Pabrik Fender Karet Samarinda
    Pabrik Fender Karet Samarinda
    Rp2.500.000
    Kalimantan Timur, Balikpapan
    1. Investasi Properti Terbaik di Wilayah Industri: Tanah Kavling di Sumberuko Pandaan
    1. Investasi Properti Terbaik di Wilayah Industri: Tanah Kavling di Sumberuko Pandaan
    Rp70.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    PRODUSEN HURUF TIMBUL GALVANIS
    PRODUSEN HURUF TIMBUL GALVANIS
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    konveksi seragam dan baju di karanganyar menerima pesanan custom sesuai keinginan
    konveksi seragam dan baju di karanganyar menerima pesanan custom sesuai keinginan
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
    Sedia Prisma Pole / Single Prism / Prisma Target Sokkia
    Sedia Prisma Pole / Single Prism / Prisma Target Sokkia
    Rp1.100.000
    Jawa Barat, Banjar
    Hubungi 081331554709 - Pabrik Sandal Hotel Asemrowo Terbaik Asemrowo
    Hubungi 081331554709 - Pabrik Sandal Hotel Asemrowo Terbaik Asemrowo
    Rp3.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Jual Tanah Bandung Barat Lembang Kavling Main Road Setiabudi
    Jual Tanah Bandung Barat Lembang Kavling Main Road Setiabudi
    Rp3,4 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    Perumahan PAN CILEUNGSI RESIDENCE BOOKING 3JT ALL IN
    Perumahan PAN CILEUNGSI RESIDENCE BOOKING 3JT ALL IN
    Rp475.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    STABILIZER ACTIVE DAMPER SHOCK DARI PGM SPORT DAMPER PEREDAM GUNCANGAN MOBIL
    STABILIZER ACTIVE DAMPER SHOCK DARI PGM SPORT DAMPER PEREDAM GUNCANGAN MOBIL
    Rp300.000
    Jawa Tengah, Klaten
    SUPPLIER WALLPAPER TIMBUL MOTIF BUNGA
    SUPPLIER WALLPAPER TIMBUL MOTIF BUNGA
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    PGM SPORT DAMPER SOLUSI MOBIL KURANG STABIL DIJALAN YANG BERLUBANG
    PGM SPORT DAMPER SOLUSI MOBIL KURANG STABIL DIJALAN YANG BERLUBANG
    Rp300.000
    Jawa Tengah, Klaten
    Agen Baju Gamis Sarimbit Terbaru Reemalabel Blitar Jatim
    Agen Baju Gamis Sarimbit Terbaru Reemalabel Blitar Jatim
    Rp220.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Jual Rumah Bandung Barat Parongpong Cihanjuang Dekat Pemkot Cimahi Siap Huni
    Jual Rumah Bandung Barat Parongpong Cihanjuang Dekat Pemkot Cimahi Siap Huni
    Rp800.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    Obat Kista Pilonidal Di Apotik Tasikmalaya Jawa Barat : British Propolis
    Obat Kista Pilonidal Di Apotik Tasikmalaya Jawa Barat : British Propolis
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Barat, Tasikmalaya
    Rumah Baru di Jl. Citra Graha Prima Jonggol Bogor Dekat Citra Indah Waterpark, RSUD Cileungsi
    Rumah Baru di Jl. Citra Graha Prima Jonggol Bogor Dekat Citra Indah Waterpark, RSUD Cileungsi
    Rp355.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    WA 085171117342 Pabrik Baju Seragam di Kota Malang
    WA 085171117342 Pabrik Baju Seragam di Kota Malang
    Rp50.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan