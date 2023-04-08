Contoh Soal SNBT 2023

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UNUD Bali

Universitas Udayana (UNUD) merupakan salah satu kampus negeri Indonesia yang berpartisipasi dalam penyelenggaraan SNBT 2023.

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - SNBT 2023 akan dilaksanakan pada 8-14 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang I dan 22-23 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang II.

Sebaiknya persiapan dimulai dari sekarang sebelum SNBT 2023 berlangsung di bulan Mei.

Sebelum memilih kuliah di UNUD, ada baiknya Anda menyiapkan beberapa soal latihan.

Berbeda dari SBMPTN 2022, UTBK-SNBT tidak lagi berfokus pada tes mata pelajaran, melainkan pada pengukuran potensi kognitif, penalaran matematika, literasi dalam bahasa Indonesia, dan literasi dalam bahasa Inggris melalui Tes Potensi Skolastik (PTS) dan Tes Literasi.

SNBT 2023 ditekankan untuk mengukur kemampuan penalaran dan pemecahan masalah, bukan pada hafalan.

Ada tiga materi ujian, di antaranya Tes Potensi Skolastik (TPS), literasi dalam Bahasa Indonesia dan Bahasa Inggris, serta penalaran Matematika

Contoh soal SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris

1. The question is based on the following passage.

Supply chain weaknesses were brought to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for industries relying on electronics, as the flow of raw materials slowed or sometimes stopped. On top of that, shifting consumer values and tougher environmental regulations have resulted in more people buying hybrid vehicles. The batteries in these cars require rare metals that, depending on their supplies, can have volatile and unpredictable prices. However, there are other scarce elements and materials that may be used in smaller amounts in hybrid models versus conventional gas vehicles, raising the question of how these vehicles really compare with regard to supply chain vulnerabilities. Randolph Kirchain and colleagues wanted to develop a comprehensive comparison of the elements and compounds that go into all the parts in gas-powered, self-charging hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars, calculating each of the three vehicles' materials cost vulnerability.

The researchers collected information on the compounds in the more than 350,000 parts used to build seven vehicles from the same manufacturer with different levels of electrification, including four sedans and three sport utility vehicles (SUVs). Then, they calculated the amount of the 76 chemical elements present, as well as a few other materials, in each car type. To develop a monetary metric for vulnerability, the team considered the weight of each component, along with its average price and price volatility between 1998 and 2015. The results showed that self-charging hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles have twice the raw material cost risks. The largest contributors to the increase in cost risks were battery-related elements, such as cobalt, nickel, graphite and neodymium. The researchers say that as manufacturers ramp up electric vehicle production to meet demand, reducing raw material cost risks with long-term supplier contracts, substituting some materials or recycling others will be a good idea.

According to the passage, due to the raw components, the buyers will find a hybrid vehicle ....

A. pricey

B. exorbitant

