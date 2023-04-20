Breaking News:
Puluhan OTK Gunakan Penutup Wajah Serang Rumah Dinas Kapolda, Polri-TNI Lakukan Pertemuan Mendadak

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk PTKI Medan

SNBT 2023 akan dilaksanakan pada 8-14 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang I dan 22-23 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang II.

Penulis: Rizky Aisyah | Editor: Royandi
zoom-inlihat foto Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk PTKI Medan
HO / TRIBUN
Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk PTKI Medan 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - SNBT 2023 akan dilaksanakan pada 8-14 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang I dan 22-23 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang II.

Sebaiknya persiapan dimulai dari sekarang sebelum SNBT 2023 berlangsung di bulan Mei.

Politeknik Teknologi Kimia Industri Medan (PTKI Medan) merupakan salah satu kampus negeri Indonesia yang berpartisipasi dalam penyelenggaraan SNBT 2023.

Sebelum memilih kuliah di PTKI Medan, ada baiknya Anda menyiapkan beberapa soal latihan.

Soal yang diujikan dalam SNBT 2023 terdiri dari Tes Potensi Akademik, Keterampilan Menulis Bahasa Indonesia dan Bahasa Inggris, serta Penalaran Matematika.

Berikut beberapa contoh soal SNBT 2023 dengan bahan yang bisa dipelajari di rumah.

Contoh soal Materi Bahasa Inggris

Topik: General Information

1. Read the text and answer the question!

Earthquake is any sudden shaking of the ground caused by the passage of seismic waves through Earth’s rocks. Seismic waves are produced when some form of energy stored in Earth’s crust is suddenly released, usually when masses of rock straining against one another suddenly fracture and “slip.” Earthquakes occur most often along geologic faults, narrow zones where rock masses move in relation to one another. The major fault lines of the world are located at the fringes of the huge tectonic plates that make up Earth’s crust.

Little was understood about earthquakes until the emergence of seismology at the beginning of the 20th century. Seismology, which involves the scientific study of all aspects of earthquakes, has yielded answers to such long-standing questions as why and how earthquakes occur. About 50,000 earthquakes large enough to be noticed without the aid of instruments occur annually over the entire Earth. Of these, approximately 100 are of sufficient size to produce substantial damage if their centers are near areas of habitation. Very great earthquakes occur on average about once per year. Over the centuries they have been responsible for millions of deaths and an incalculable amount of damage to property.

The paragraph following the passage most likely discusses ….

A. suggestions to emerge the seismology to detect the earthquake

B. examples of the substantial damage that caused by the earthquake

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: Tribun Medan
Tags
Materi Bahasa Inggris
PTKI Medan
Politeknik Teknologi Kimia Industri Medan
Contoh Soal SNBT 2023
Tribun Medan
BERITATERKAIT
Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Materi-PPU-Cocok-Untuk-Calon-Mahasiswa-yang-Mau-Masuk-POLMED.jpg

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi PPU, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk POLMED

14 menit lalu

Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Materi-Literasi-Bahasa-Inggris-Cocok-Untuk-yang-Mau-Masuk-UPN-Veteran.jpg

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk yang Mau Masuk UPN Veteran

17 jam lalu

Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Materi-Pengetahuan-Kuantitatif-Cocok-Untuk-yang-Mau-Masuk-Universitas-Jember.jpg

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi Pengetahuan Kuantitatif, Cocok Untuk yang Mau Masuk Universitas Jember

18 jam lalu

Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Literasi-Bahasa-Indonesia-Cocok-Untuk-Calon-Mahasiswa-yang-Mau-Masuk-UNS.jpg

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Indonesia, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UNS

18 jam lalu

SNBT-PNJ.jpg

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi Pengetahuan dan Pemahaman Umum, Cocok Untuk yang Mau Masuk PNJ

19 jam lalu

  • 5 Rekomendasi Laptop ASUS Terbaru, Cocok untuk Profesional hingga Gamers
    Produk Laptop
    5 Rekomendasi Laptop ASUS Terbaru, Cocok untuk Profesional hingga Gamers
    5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Optical Zoom Terbaik untuk Abadikan Momen Gerhana Matahari Hibrida
    Produk HP
    5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Optical Zoom Terbaik untuk Abadikan Momen Gerhana Matahari Hibrida
    Hadirkan Kapasitas Besar, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Lunch Box yang Cocok Temani Perjalanan Mudik
    Idul Fitri 1444 H
    Hadirkan Kapasitas Besar, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Lunch Box yang Cocok Temani Perjalanan Mudik
    Review azarine Vitamin Lab Bubble on Me Deep Mask Cleanser, Ampuh Angkat Kotoran dan Komedo di Wajah
    Skincare
    Review azarine Vitamin Lab Bubble on Me Deep Mask Cleanser, Ampuh Angkat Kotoran dan Komedo di Wajah
    5 Tips Memotret Gerhana Matahari Hibrida dan Wilayah yang Mengalaminya
    Tips Handphone
    5 Tips Memotret Gerhana Matahari Hibrida dan Wilayah yang Mengalaminya
    Review YK DESIGN YK-805 Panci Listrik, Solusi Masak Multifungsi untuk Anak Kos
    Alat Elektronik
    Review YK DESIGN YK-805 Panci Listrik, Solusi Masak Multifungsi untuk Anak Kos
    • Berita Terkait :#Contoh Soal SNBT 2023
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    HP Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB Ex Inter ZD/A Fullset Nominus All Operator - Bekasi
    HP Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB Ex Inter ZD/A Fullset Nominus All Operator - Bekasi
    Rp9.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Mobil Nissan XTrail 2.5 AT 2007 Bekas Terawat Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Nissan XTrail 2.5 AT 2007 Bekas Terawat Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Jakarta Timur
    Rp82.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Barat Parongpong Siap Huni Di Komplek Bumi Asri Cihanjuang
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Barat Parongpong Siap Huni Di Komplek Bumi Asri Cihanjuang
    Rp850.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    Mobil Honda City GM 2 1.5 S AT 2011 Bekas Mulus Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Honda City GM 2 1.5 S AT 2011 Bekas Mulus Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp105.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Jual Rumah Bandung Barat Parongpong Murah Cihanjuang
    Jual Rumah Bandung Barat Parongpong Murah Cihanjuang
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Cileunyi 2Lt Di Bukit Permata Cinunuk
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Cileunyi 2Lt Di Bukit Permata Cinunuk
    Rp550.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Jasa Sewa Mikrotrike di Dekat Sulis Beach Hotel & Spa Bersih dan Higienis
    Jasa Sewa Mikrotrike di Dekat Sulis Beach Hotel & Spa Bersih dan Higienis
    Rp45.000
    Bali, Badung
    Rumah di Cibinong Dekat RS Bina Husada Cibinong, SMA Negeri 1 Cibinong, Mall Cibinong
    Rumah di Cibinong Dekat RS Bina Husada Cibinong, SMA Negeri 1 Cibinong, Mall Cibinong
    Rp900.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Disewakan Apartemen Studio Full Furnished City Light Ciputat - Tangerang Selatan
    Disewakan Apartemen Studio Full Furnished City Light Ciputat - Tangerang Selatan
    Rp2.500.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Jual Tanah Strategis Jl DPU Mojogedang Karanganyar
    Jual Tanah Strategis Jl DPU Mojogedang Karanganyar
    Rp225.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
    Jual Rukost Bandung Cicendo Rumah Kost Di Jalan Budi Cilember Samping Smkn 11
    Jual Rukost Bandung Cicendo Rumah Kost Di Jalan Budi Cilember Samping Smkn 11
    Rp2 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Rumah 3 Lantai beserta perabot. Ukuran tanah 15x25
    Rumah 3 Lantai beserta perabot. Ukuran tanah 15x25
    Rp2,8 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    PGM SPORT DAMPER dapat membantu menyetabilkan mobil dan menghilangkan problem limbung mobil anda
    PGM SPORT DAMPER dapat membantu menyetabilkan mobil dan menghilangkan problem limbung mobil anda
    Rp300.000
    Sumatera Barat, Padang
    Take over kredit rumah subsidi ada kede warung di medan krio 10 menit ke sunggal dan kampung lalang
    Take over kredit rumah subsidi ada kede warung di medan krio 10 menit ke sunggal dan kampung lalang
    Rp42.000.000
    Sumatera Utara, Medan
    Free Pemasangan + Instalasi : Pasang Baru Antena Tv Digital Cinere
    Free Pemasangan + Instalasi : Pasang Baru Antena Tv Digital Cinere
    Rp550.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Kebun Durian Murah Karangpandan Karanganyar
    Kebun Durian Murah Karangpandan Karanganyar
    Rp275.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
    Distributor Rubber Fender Cone Gorontalo
    Distributor Rubber Fender Cone Gorontalo
    Rp1.500.000
    Gorontalo, Gorontalo
    Jasa Pembuatan Legalitas terpercaya,Amanah dan Murah,Se-jabodetabek.
    Jasa Pembuatan Legalitas terpercaya,Amanah dan Murah,Se-jabodetabek.
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Agen Oleh-Oleh Haji Lampung 0859-5471-4229
    Agen Oleh-Oleh Haji Lampung 0859-5471-4229
    Rp30.000
    Lampung, Pesisir Barat
    Townhouse Mewah 2 lantai & 3 lantai di Kota Salatiga
    Townhouse Mewah 2 lantai & 3 lantai di Kota Salatiga
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Salatiga
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan