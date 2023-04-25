Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UNY 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - SNBT 2023 akan dilaksanakan pada 8-14 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang I dan 22-23 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang II.

Sebaiknya persiapan dimulai dari sekarang sebelum SNBT 2023 berlangsung di bulan Mei.

Universitas Negeri Yogyakarta (UNY) merupakan salah satu kampus negeri Indonesia yang berpartisipasi dalam penyelenggaraan SNBT 2023.

Sebelum memilih kuliah di UNY, ada baiknya Anda menyiapkan beberapa soal latihan.

Soal yang diujikan dalam SNBT 2023 terdiri dari Tes Potensi Akademik, Keterampilan Menulis Bahasa Indonesia dan Bahasa Inggris, serta Penalaran Matematika.

Berikut beberapa contoh soal SNBT 2023 dengan bahan yang bisa dipelajari di rumah.

Contoh Soal Literasi Bahasa Inggris

1. The writer's intention in writing the passage is to...

A. Disseminate the information about the impacts loneliness and social isolation in the elderly

B. Encourage people to be more concerned about the elderly who are lonely and socially isolated

C. Prove that the elderly experiencing loneliness and social isolation actually exist in the United States

D. Convey the pain and sadness experienced by lonely and socially isolated elderly based on research

E. Tell about the loneliness and unhappiness felt by the elderly who are socially isolated, as well as research findings

Jawaban: A