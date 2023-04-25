Breaking News:
Empat Begal Sadis sekaligus Spesialis Bobol Rumah Ditangkap, Sudah Beraksi 25 Kali

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UNY

Berikut beberapa contoh soal SNBT 2023 dengan bahan yang bisa dipelajari di rumah.

Penulis: Rizky Aisyah | Editor: Royandi
zoom-inlihat foto Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UNY
HO / TRIBUN
Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UNY 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - SNBT 2023 akan dilaksanakan pada 8-14 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang I dan 22-23 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang II.

Sebaiknya persiapan dimulai dari sekarang sebelum SNBT 2023 berlangsung di bulan Mei.

Universitas Negeri Yogyakarta (UNY) merupakan salah satu kampus negeri Indonesia yang berpartisipasi dalam penyelenggaraan SNBT 2023.

Sebelum memilih kuliah di UNY, ada baiknya Anda menyiapkan beberapa soal latihan.

Soal yang diujikan dalam SNBT 2023 terdiri dari Tes Potensi Akademik, Keterampilan Menulis Bahasa Indonesia dan Bahasa Inggris, serta Penalaran Matematika.

Berikut beberapa contoh soal SNBT 2023 dengan bahan yang bisa dipelajari di rumah.

Contoh Soal Literasi Bahasa Inggris

1. The writer's intention in writing the passage is to...

A. Disseminate the information about the impacts loneliness and social isolation in the elderly

B. Encourage people to be more concerned about the elderly who are lonely and socially isolated

C. Prove that the elderly experiencing loneliness and social isolation actually exist in the United States

D. Convey the pain and sadness experienced by lonely and socially isolated elderly based on research

E. Tell about the loneliness and unhappiness felt by the elderly who are socially isolated, as well as research findings

Jawaban: A

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: Tribun Medan
Tags
Literasi Bahasa Inggris
Universitas Negeri Yogyakarta
Contoh Soal SNBT 2023
Tribun Medan
pendidikan
BERITATERKAIT
Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Pengetahuan-dan-Pemahaman-Umum-Cocok-Untuk-yang-Mau-Masuk-Universitas-Udayana.jpg

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Pengetahuan dan Pemahaman Umum, Cocok Untuk yang Mau Masuk Universitas Udayana

15 jam lalu

Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Pemahaman-Bacaan-dan-Menulis-Cocok-Untuk-yang-Mau-Masuk-Universitas-Trunojoyo.jpg

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Pemahaman Bacaan dan Menulis, Cocok Untuk yang Mau Masuk Universitas Trunojoyo

15 jam lalu

Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Materi-Literasi-Bahasa-Indonesia-Cocok-Untuk-yang-Mau-Masuk-ISI-Yogyakarta.jpg

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi Literasi Bahasa Indonesia, Cocok Untuk yang Mau Masuk ISI Yogyakarta

17 jam lalu

Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Materi-Penalaran-Matematika-Cocok-Untuk-yang-Mau-Masuk-Universitas-Andalas.jpg

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi Penalaran Matematika, Cocok Untuk yang Mau Masuk Universitas Andalas

17 jam lalu

Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Materi-Penalaran-Umum-Cocok-Untuk-Calon-Mahasiswa-yang-Mau-Masuk-UNY.jpg

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Materi Penalaran Umum, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UNY

18 jam lalu

  • 5 Skincare Terbaru dari NPURE, Formula Bright Boost, Ampuh Cerahkan Kulitmu
    Skincare
    5 Skincare Terbaru dari NPURE, Formula Bright Boost, Ampuh Cerahkan Kulitmu
    5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming Terbaik untuk Gamers Profesional, Dijual Mulai Rp Rp 200 Ribuan
    Aksesoris Gaming
    5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming Terbaik untuk Gamers Profesional, Dijual Mulai Rp Rp 200 Ribuan
    5 Aplikasi Edit Video di Handphone untuk Abadikan Momen Kebersamaan Lebaran
    Idul Fitri 1444 H
    5 Aplikasi Edit Video di Handphone untuk Abadikan Momen Kebersamaan Lebaran
    7 Penyebab Rambut Kering dan Mengembang, Salah Satunya karena Usia
    Haircare
    7 Penyebab Rambut Kering dan Mengembang, Salah Satunya karena Usia
    5 Rekomendasi Hair Mask Terbaik dengan Kemasan Tube yang Lebih Terjangkau
    Haircare
    5 Rekomendasi Hair Mask Terbaik dengan Kemasan Tube yang Lebih Terjangkau
    • Berita Terkait :#Contoh Soal SNBT 2023
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    RUMAH TYPE 45 MURAH DI JALAN TEROPONG KOTA PEKANBARU RIAU HARGA 325 JUTA LOKASI BEBAS BANJIR!
    RUMAH TYPE 45 MURAH DI JALAN TEROPONG KOTA PEKANBARU RIAU HARGA 325 JUTA LOKASI BEBAS BANJIR!
    Rp325.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Dijual Ruko Bandung Andir Di Pasar Utara Depan Pasar Baru
    Dijual Ruko Bandung Andir Di Pasar Utara Depan Pasar Baru
    Rp14,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Jual Rumah Bandung Bojongsoang Podomoro Park Cluster Fashagriya Type Edelweiss
    Jual Rumah Bandung Bojongsoang Podomoro Park Cluster Fashagriya Type Edelweiss
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Pusat Sambal Goreng Kentang Kering Daun Jeruk Untuk Distributor Malang Niki Eco
    Pusat Sambal Goreng Kentang Kering Daun Jeruk Untuk Distributor Malang Niki Eco
    Rp20.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Invest Kavling Siap Bangun Lokasi Pakis Tumpang Malang
    Invest Kavling Siap Bangun Lokasi Pakis Tumpang Malang
    Rp35.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Biaya Pendaftaran Merek Dagang dan Permohonan Merek HAKI Online di Malang iMARKS
    Biaya Pendaftaran Merek Dagang dan Permohonan Merek HAKI Online di Malang iMARKS
    Rp1.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Basreng Pedas Daun Jeruk Bumbu Cikruh Harga Pabrik Remah Renyah
    Basreng Pedas Daun Jeruk Bumbu Cikruh Harga Pabrik Remah Renyah
    Rp20.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Jasa Konsultasi Marketing Untuk Grand Opening di Malang Jawa Timur Imarks
    Jasa Konsultasi Marketing Untuk Grand Opening di Malang Jawa Timur Imarks
    Rp1.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Pusat Hijab Parfum Jatim, Pusat Jilbab Parfum Pelopor Jilbab Parfume High Twist
    Pusat Hijab Parfum Jatim, Pusat Jilbab Parfum Pelopor Jilbab Parfume High Twist
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Jual Rumah Bandung Barat Cisarua Baru Di Carani Royal Tulip Regency
    Jual Rumah Bandung Barat Cisarua Baru Di Carani Royal Tulip Regency
    Rp563.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    1 UNIT RUMAH SIAP HUNI, CANTIK & STRATEGIS DI PURWOMARTANI
    1 UNIT RUMAH SIAP HUNI, CANTIK & STRATEGIS DI PURWOMARTANI
    Rp770.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dipasakan Rumah 2 Lantai Di Kota Bandung Diskon 50 Juta
    Dipasakan Rumah 2 Lantai Di Kota Bandung Diskon 50 Juta
    Rp505.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Jual Rumah Bandung Bojongsoang Podomoro Park Cluster Fashagriya Type Aster
    Jual Rumah Bandung Bojongsoang Podomoro Park Cluster Fashagriya Type Aster
    Rp1,8 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Mobil Toyota Rush 1.5 G Manual 2011 Silver Seken - Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Toyota Rush 1.5 G Manual 2011 Silver Seken - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp100.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Nissan serena AT HWS Th 2007 Meisn Halus - Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Nissan serena AT HWS Th 2007 Meisn Halus - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp78.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Toyota Agya 1.0 G 2013 Manual Putih Seken - jakarta Timur
    Mobil Toyota Agya 1.0 G 2013 Manual Putih Seken - jakarta Timur
    Rp86.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Suzuki Baleno 2018 Grey Second - Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Suzuki Baleno 2018 Grey Second - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp160.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Toyota Fortuner 2006 Hitam Srkrn Siap Pakai - Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Toyota Fortuner 2006 Hitam Srkrn Siap Pakai - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp137.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Ford Fiesta 1.4 2012 Putoh Seken Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Ford Fiesta 1.4 2012 Putoh Seken Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp82.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Toyota Vios E Manual Th. 2012 Seken - Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Toyota Vios E Manual Th. 2012 Seken - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp87.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan