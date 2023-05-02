Breaking News:
Contoh Soal SNBT 2023

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk Polindra

Ada tiga materi ujian, di antaranya Tes Potensi Skolastik (TPS), literasi dalam Bahasa Indonesia dan Bahasa Inggris, serta penalaran Matematika.

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - SNBT 2023 akan dilaksanakan pada 8-14 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang I dan 22-23 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang II.

Sebaiknya persiapan dimulai dari sekarang sebelum SNBT 2023 berlangsung di bulan Mei.

Politeknik Negeri Indramayu (Polindra) merupakan salah satu kampus negeri Indonesia yang berpartisipasi dalam penyelenggaraan SNBT 2023.

Sebelum memilih kuliah di Polindra, ada baiknya Anda menyiapkan beberapa soal latihan.

Berbeda dari SBMPTN 2022, UTBK-SNBT tidak lagi berfokus pada tes mata pelajaran, melainkan pada pengukuran potensi kognitif, penalaran matematika, literasi dalam bahasa Indonesia, dan literasi dalam bahasa Inggris melalui Tes Potensi Skolastik (PTS) dan Tes Literasi.

SNBT 2023 ditekankan untuk mengukur kemampuan penalaran dan pemecahan masalah, bukan pada hafalan.

Ada tiga materi ujian, di antaranya Tes Potensi Skolastik (TPS), literasi dalam Bahasa Indonesia dan Bahasa Inggris, serta penalaran Matematika.

Contoh Soal Literasi Bahasa Inggris

Topik: General Information

1. Read the text and answer the question!

Earthquake is any sudden shaking of the ground caused by the passage of seismic waves through Earth’s rocks. Seismic waves are produced when some form of energy stored in Earth’s crust is suddenly released, usually when masses of rock straining against one another suddenly fracture and “slip.” Earthquakes occur most often along geologic faults, narrow zones where rock masses move in relation to one another. The major fault lines of the world are located at the fringes of the huge tectonic plates that make up Earth’s crust.

Little was understood about earthquakes until the emergence of seismology at the beginning of the 20th century. Seismology, which involves the scientific study of all aspects of earthquakes, has yielded answers to such long-standing questions as why and how earthquakes occur. About 50,000 earthquakes large enough to be noticed without the aid of instruments occur annually over the entire Earth. Of these, approximately 100 are of sufficient size to produce substantial damage if their centers are near areas of habitation. Very great earthquakes occur on average about once per year. Over the centuries they have been responsible for millions of deaths and an incalculable amount of damage to property.

The paragraph following the passage most likely discusses ….

A. suggestions to emerge the seismology to detect the earthquake

