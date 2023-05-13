Kunci Jawaban
Kunci Jawaban dan Contoh Soal Ujian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP/MTS
Kunci Jawaban dan soal ujian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP/MTS akan dibahas pada materi belajar Bahasa Inggris berikut ini.
Kunci Jawaban dan soal ujian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP/MTS akan dibahas pada materi belajar Bahasa Inggris berikut ini.
Contoh soal ujian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP/MTS pada artikel ini terdiri dari 10 soal pilihan ganda.
Berikut kunci Jawaban dan contoh soal ujian sekolah Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP/MTS
1. Ica: Do you like watching movies?
Sinta : ………………………..
Ica: What is your favorite movie?
Sinta : My favorite movie is Laskar Pelangi
The suitable expression to complete the dialogue is?
a. I dislike watching movie
b. I love watching movies
c. It’s not my favorite one
d. I hate watching movie
2. There is something in the pencil case. It is made of wood. We use it to write. It is a ....
A. pen
B. book
C. eraser
D. pencil
3. Adit: Doni, what is wrong with you? You look very …..
Doni : I am not happy with my test score. I think I have studied very hard, but the
score is very disappointing.
Adit: I am really sorry to hear that.
From the dialogue, we conclude that Doni is very ….
a. upset
b. delighted
c. diligent
d. intelligent
4. Mrs. Ica always goes to the supermarket. She works to count the price of the buyer’s groceries. She is a …
a. Cashier
b. Doctor
c. Journalist
d. Painter
5. I have never missed any assignments because I.. set reminders.
a. Always
b. Sometimes
c. Seldom
d. Never
6. Dodi: I’m very surprised about the test Chika was cheating when doing the test but she
gets better result than me. This is injustice.
Kuma : You don’t have to be worried. You are the winner when choosing the honest way.
