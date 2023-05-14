Breaking News:
Empat Remaja Diduga Anggota Geng Motor Rusak Mobil yang Melintas, Pelaku Nyaris Diamuk Massa

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023

Contoh Soal UTBK SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk Unri

SNBT 2023 akan dilaksanakan pada 8-14 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang I dan 22-23 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang II.

Penulis: Rizky Aisyah | Editor: Randy
zoom-inlihat foto Contoh Soal UTBK SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk Unri
Internet
Contoh Soal UTBK SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk Unri 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - SNBT 2023 akan dilaksanakan pada 8-14 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang I dan 22-23 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang II.

Sebaiknya persiapan dimulai dari sekarang sebelum SNBT 2023 berlangsung di bulan Mei.

Universitas Riau (Unri) merupakan salah satu kampus negeri Indonesia yang berpartisipasi dalam penyelenggaraan SNBT 2023.

Sebelum memilih kuliah di Universitas Tadulako, ada baiknya Anda menyiapkan beberapa soal latihan.

Berbeda dari SBMPTN 2022, UTBK-SNBT tidak lagi berfokus pada tes mata pelajaran, melainkan pada pengukuran potensi kognitif, penalaran matematika, literasi dalam bahasa Indonesia, dan literasi dalam bahasa Inggris melalui Tes Potensi Skolastik (PTS) dan Tes Literasi.

SNBT 2023 ditekankan untuk mengukur kemampuan penalaran dan pemecahan masalah, bukan pada hafalan.

Ada tiga materi ujian, di antaranya Tes Potensi Skolastik (TPS), literasi dalam Bahasa Indonesia dan Bahasa Inggris, serta penalaran Matematika

Contoh soal Literasi Bahasa Inggris

Topik: General Information

1. Read the text and answer the question!

Earthquake is any sudden shaking of the ground caused by the passage of seismic waves through Earth’s rocks. Seismic waves are produced when some form of energy stored in Earth’s crust is suddenly released, usually when masses of rock straining against one another suddenly fracture and “slip.” Earthquakes occur most often along geologic faults, narrow zones where rock masses move in relation to one another. The major fault lines of the world are located at the fringes of the huge tectonic plates that make up Earth’s crust.

Little was understood about earthquakes until the emergence of seismology at the beginning of the 20th century. Seismology, which involves the scientific study of all aspects of earthquakes, has yielded answers to such long-standing questions as why and how earthquakes occur. About 50,000 earthquakes large enough to be noticed without the aid of instruments occur annually over the entire Earth. Of these, approximately 100 are of sufficient size to produce substantial damage if their centers are near areas of habitation. Very great earthquakes occur on average about once per year. Over the centuries they have been responsible for millions of deaths and an incalculable amount of damage to property.

The paragraph following the passage most likely discusses ….

A. suggestions to emerge the seismology to detect the earthquake

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: Tribun Medan
Tags
Universitas Riau
Universitas Riau (Unri)
Tribun Medan
Literasi Bahasa Inggris
Contoh Soal UTBK SNBT 2023
Contoh Soal SNBT 2023
BERITATERKAIT
Contoh-Soal-UTBK-SNBT-2023-Literasi-Umum-Cocok-Untuk-Calon-Mahasiswa-yang-Mau-Masuk-UB.jpg

Contoh Soal UTBK SNBT 2023 Literasi Umum, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UB

2 jam lalu

Contoh-Soal-UTBK-SNBT-2023-Pengetahuan-Kuantitatif-Cocok-Untuk-Calon-Mahasiswa-yang-Mau-Masuk-UNDIP.jpg

Contoh Soal UTBK SNBT 2023 Pengetahuan Kuantitatif, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UNDIP

5 jam lalu

Contoh-Soal-UTBK-SNBT-2023-Penalaran-Umum-Cocok-Untuk-Calon-Mahasiswa-yang-Mau-Masuk-UNDANA.jpg

Contoh Soal UTBK SNBT 2023 Penalaran Umum, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UNDANA

6 jam lalu

Contoh-Soal-SNBT-2023-Literasi-Bahasa-Indonesia-Cocok-Untuk-Calon-Mahasiswa-yang-Mau-Masuk-UHO.jpg

Contoh Soal UTBK SNBT 2023 Materi PPU, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UHO

1 hari lalu

  • 5 Rekomendasi Body Lotion Terbaik, yang Tak Hanya Melembapkan tapi Juga Mencerahkan
    Bodycare
    5 Rekomendasi Body Lotion Terbaik, yang Tak Hanya Melembapkan tapi Juga Mencerahkan
    5 Rekomendasi HP oppo dengan Fitur NFC, Harga Mulai Rp 3 Jutaan
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi HP oppo dengan Fitur NFC, Harga Mulai Rp 3 Jutaan
    Cara Membuat Ombre Lips Anti Menor, Salah Satunya Gunakan Lip Gloss
    Tips Kecantikan
    Cara Membuat Ombre Lips Anti Menor, Salah Satunya Gunakan Lip Gloss
    5 Rekomendasi Tissue Box Estetik, Tunjang Dekorasi Sekaligus Penyimpanan Bebas Debu
    Perabot Rumah Tangga
    5 Rekomendasi Tissue Box Estetik, Tunjang Dekorasi Sekaligus Penyimpanan Bebas Debu
    Review ERHA AcneAct Pore Minimizer and Oil Control Gel Cream, Wajah Bebas Minyak Hingga 12 Jam
    Skincare
    Review ERHA AcneAct Pore Minimizer and Oil Control Gel Cream, Wajah Bebas Minyak Hingga 12 Jam
    • Berita Terkait :#Contoh Soal SNBT 2023
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Jasa pasang& service Kamera cctv murah Berkualitas wilayah Paneglang
    Jasa pasang& service Kamera cctv murah Berkualitas wilayah Paneglang
    Rp150.000
    Banten, Lebak
    Tanah Dalam Komplek Perumahan Dekat Plaza Ciledug
    Tanah Dalam Komplek Perumahan Dekat Plaza Ciledug
    Rp1 Milyar
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Rumah 2,5 Lantai di Pesona Khayangan Margonda Depok
    Rumah 2,5 Lantai di Pesona Khayangan Margonda Depok
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Rental Bus Bintan
    Rental Bus Bintan
    Rp1.000.000
    Kepulauan Riau, Bintan
    Produsen Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Karawang
    Produsen Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Karawang
    Rp1.400
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    Produsen Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Pasuruan
    Produsen Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Pasuruan
    Rp1.400
    Jawa Barat, Majalengka
    JASA TOP UP SPACEMAN DI METRO115
    JASA TOP UP SPACEMAN DI METRO115
    Rp25.000
    Sumatera Utara, Medan
    Fully Furnished Low Floor, Studio, Apartemen Taman Anggrek Residences
    Fully Furnished Low Floor, Studio, Apartemen Taman Anggrek Residences
    Rp40.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Fully Furnished Kondisi Sangat Bagus 2 Bed at Taman Anggrek Residences
    Fully Furnished Kondisi Sangat Bagus 2 Bed at Taman Anggrek Residences
    Rp270.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mutiara Sari Promo Gede - Gedean
    Mutiara Sari Promo Gede - Gedean
    Rp175.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Rumah modern minimalis harga murah di perumahan elite Araya
    Rumah modern minimalis harga murah di perumahan elite Araya
    Rp1,7 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Konveksi Jersey Terbaik di Malang
    Konveksi Jersey Terbaik di Malang
    Rp75.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    TANAH KAVLING SIAP BANGUN MAINROAD HAJI GOFUR BANDUNG BARAT
    TANAH KAVLING SIAP BANGUN MAINROAD HAJI GOFUR BANDUNG BARAT
    Rp300.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    MILIKI KAVLING SIAP BANGUN MAINROAD HAJI GOFUR BANDUNG BARAT
    MILIKI KAVLING SIAP BANGUN MAINROAD HAJI GOFUR BANDUNG BARAT
    Rp300.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    RUMAH AMERIKA KLASIK 2 LANTAI LOKASI PREMIUM DEKAT PUSAT JOGJA
    RUMAH AMERIKA KLASIK 2 LANTAI LOKASI PREMIUM DEKAT PUSAT JOGJA
    Rp750.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Tanah Kavling Hook di Citraland Bukit Golf Internasional - Surabaya
    Tanah Kavling Hook di Citraland Bukit Golf Internasional - Surabaya
    Rp12.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Rumah minimalis dekat Kampus di Malang
    Rumah minimalis dekat Kampus di Malang
    Rp661.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Tuban
    Palang Pintu Bang Denis
    Palang Pintu Bang Denis
    Rp10.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    LARIS!!0882-2761-2152 WA*, Pabrik Batik Terkenal Di Purbalingga,
    LARIS!!0882-2761-2152 WA*, Pabrik Batik Terkenal Di Purbalingga,
    Rp32.000
    Jawa Tengah, Purbalingga
    Pabrik Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Pasuruan
    Pabrik Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Pasuruan
    Rp1.400
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan