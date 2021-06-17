PROMO Alfamidi Hari Ini Berlaku sampai 30 Juni Rejoice Shampoo, Air Mineral, Soklin Softergent dll

Breaking News:

Promo terbaru Alfamidi tawarkan Tebus Terus Murahnya (TTM) berlaku sampai 30 Juni 2021.

Silakan Lihat rincian produk yang ditawarkan Alfamidi yang masih tersedia hari ini, Kamis (17/6/2021).

Silakan Lihat rincian produk yang ditawarkan Alfamidi yang masih tersedia hari ini, Kamis (17/6/2021).

"Mekanisme belanja lima puluh ribu rupiah, (kecuali produk susu bayi dibawah 1 tahun, rokok, pulsa, minyak goreng dan promo TTM sedang berjalan),  maka pelanggan bisa tebus produk dengan harga spesial, bisa tebus hanya Rp 5 ribu, Rp 10 ribu, dan Rp 15 ribu. Pastinya murah banget dan tidak berlaku kelipatan," kata Rudy Irwansyah selaku Head Marketing Alfamidi Cabang Medan.

Berikut promo Tebus Terus Murahnya (TTM) 

Tebus hanya dengan Rp 5 ribu

-3 pcs Alfamidi air mineral 550 ml 
-1 Pcs Ichitan brown sugar milik 310 ml

Tebus hanya Rp 10 ribu

-2 pcs Lemonilo mie 70-85g all variant
Atau
-1 pcs So Good bakso kuah sapi/ayam 120g

Tebus Rp 15 ribu

-4 pcs ABC kacang hijau 250 ml
-1 pcs Rejoice shampoo 170ml all variant
-1 pcs Vanosh cair white 425/450 ml
Atau
-1 pcs Soklin softergent 770/800g all variant

Promo Tanggap Hajatan

-Roma malkist crackers 135g Rp 5.900/pc
-Roma wafello caramel 130g, chocolate 135 Rp 5.900/pc
-Roma sw sari gandum cokelat, peanut 115g Rp 7.500/pc
-Better vanila 120g Rp 7.700
-Frestea 500ml all variant Rp 5.500/pc
-Floridina orange cocok 350ml Rp 4.900/2 pcs
-Good Day cappucino, tiramisu bliss 250ml Rp 6.500/pc
-Frisian flag chocolate pure full cream TP 450ml Rp 8.900/pc
-Indomilk kkm putih, cokelat sac 6x37 Rp 12.500/2 pcs
-Ciptadent pg maxi white herbal 190g Rp 13.500/pc
-Soklin pewangi violet, pink, blue, red, hijab ref 800/900ml Rp 11.500/pc
-Royale refill 800 all variant Rp 18.900

(cr20/tribun-medan.com) 

