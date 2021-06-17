Promo Belanja
PROMO Alfamidi Hari Ini Berlaku sampai 30 Juni Rejoice Shampoo, Air Mineral, Soklin Softergent dll
Promo terbaru Alfamidi tawarkan Tebus Terus Murahnya (TTM) berlaku sampai 30 Juni 2021.
Silakan Lihat rincian produk yang ditawarkan Alfamidi yang masih tersedia hari ini, Kamis (17/6/2021).
"Mekanisme belanja lima puluh ribu rupiah, (kecuali produk susu bayi dibawah 1 tahun, rokok, pulsa, minyak goreng dan promo TTM sedang berjalan), maka pelanggan bisa tebus produk dengan harga spesial, bisa tebus hanya Rp 5 ribu, Rp 10 ribu, dan Rp 15 ribu. Pastinya murah banget dan tidak berlaku kelipatan," kata Rudy Irwansyah selaku Head Marketing Alfamidi Cabang Medan.
Berikut promo Tebus Terus Murahnya (TTM)
Tebus hanya dengan Rp 5 ribu
-3 pcs Alfamidi air mineral 550 ml
-1 Pcs Ichitan brown sugar milik 310 ml
Tebus hanya Rp 10 ribu
-2 pcs Lemonilo mie 70-85g all variant
Atau
-1 pcs So Good bakso kuah sapi/ayam 120g
Tebus Rp 15 ribu
-4 pcs ABC kacang hijau 250 ml
-1 pcs Rejoice shampoo 170ml all variant
-1 pcs Vanosh cair white 425/450 ml
Atau
-1 pcs Soklin softergent 770/800g all variant
Promo Tanggap Hajatan
-Roma malkist crackers 135g Rp 5.900/pc
-Roma wafello caramel 130g, chocolate 135 Rp 5.900/pc
-Roma sw sari gandum cokelat, peanut 115g Rp 7.500/pc
-Better vanila 120g Rp 7.700
-Frestea 500ml all variant Rp 5.500/pc
-Floridina orange cocok 350ml Rp 4.900/2 pcs
-Good Day cappucino, tiramisu bliss 250ml Rp 6.500/pc
-Frisian flag chocolate pure full cream TP 450ml Rp 8.900/pc
-Indomilk kkm putih, cokelat sac 6x37 Rp 12.500/2 pcs
-Ciptadent pg maxi white herbal 190g Rp 13.500/pc
-Soklin pewangi violet, pink, blue, red, hijab ref 800/900ml Rp 11.500/pc
-Royale refill 800 all variant Rp 18.900
