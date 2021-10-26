Kode Redeem PUBG yang Masih Aktif di Bulan Oktober, Segera Ambil Hadiahnya

Aplikasi Game
Kode redeem PUBG Mobile yang masih aktif di bulan Oktober Tahun 2021. Anda bisa mendapatkan banyak item gratis.
TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Kode redeem PUBG Mobile yang masih aktif di bulan Oktober Tahun 2021. Dapatkan deretan item gratis, termasuk Backpack, Exp Card, Parachute, Set, hingga Supply Crate Coupon.
Tertarik? Cek selengkapnya di sini.
Bila Anda player PUBG Mobile, yuk klaim kode redeem PUBG Mobile yang masih aktif di bulan Oktober Tahun 2021 ini.
Untuk mendapatkannya Anda tak perlu top up UC atau menabung BP. Anda bisa mendapatkannya secara gratis dan langsung dikirimkan ke PUBG Mobile.
Lewat kode redeem ini, Anda dapat lebih hemat karena tidak perlu top up UC (mata uang PUBG Mobile) demi mendapatkan skin.
Tak perlu berlama-lama lagi, simak kode redeem PUBG Mobile yang masih aktif di bulan Oktober ini.
Kode redeem PUBG Mobile yang masih aktif Oktober 2021
- BKHBZBZKUQ
- BAPPZEZMTB
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- UKUZBZGWF - Rewards: Fireworks
- BIFOZBZE6Q
- PUBGMOBILENP
Daftar hadiah kode redeem PUBG Mobile
- Meadows Backpack - 3 hari
- 2x Exp Card - 1 jam
- Dune Speedster Set - 1 hari
- Paratrooper's Parachute - 3 hari
- 1x Supply Crate Coupon
Selain menghadirkan kode reedem yang berisi item penunjang permainan, PUBG Mobile juga menghadirkan kode redeem yang berisi Rename Card, berikut kodenya:
KV90F5HKSE2ZG
49BQVOG3TPYKW
HAUIPYAIQNHRX
MLTUZN5059ALZ
P78A4VLHX236C
8CZ16GFYZX10Y
234V161OVWJ04
XLBI0WQ97HKOW
