Hasil Akhir Brentford vs Liverpool di Liga Inggris, Liverpool Takluk, The Bees Naik ke Posisi 6

Berikut Hasil akhir pertandingan Brentford vs Liverpool yang digelar pada Selasa (3/1/2023) dini hari tadi.

Editor: Salomo Tarigan
AFP/ADRIAN DENNIS via kompas
Brentford kalahkan Liverpool 3-1 di pertandingan pekan ke-19 Liga Inggris, Selasa (3/1/2023) dini hari 

Brentford menyudahi perandingan dengan mengalahkan Liverpool.

Hasil Brentford vs Liverpool di Liga Inggris pekan ke-19 dimenangkan oleh kubu tuan rumah.

Duel Brentford vs Liverpool berlangsung di Stadion Gtech Community (markas Brentford) pada Selasa (3/1/2023) dini hari.

Brentford berhasil mengalahkan The Reds (Liverpool) dengan skor 3-1.

Kemenangan The Bees (Brentford) diukir lewat gol bunuh diri Ibrahima Konate (19'), Yoane Wissa (42') dan Bryan Mbeumo (84').

Sedangkan gol tunggal The Reds dilesatkan oleh Alex Oxlade Chamberlain (50').

Dengan hasil ini Brentford naik tiga tangga ke-7 klasemen Liga Inggris sementara dan pepet zona Eropa.

Sedangkan The Reds tertahan di posisi ke-6 pada pekan ke-19 ini. 

Statistik Brentford vs Liverpool

Hasil akhir: Brentford 3-1 Liverpool 

Penguasaan Bola: Brentford 27 persen vs 73 persen Liverpool

Tendangan ke Gawang: Brentford 7 vs 6 Liverpool

