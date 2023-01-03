Liga Inggris
Hasil Akhir Brentford vs Liverpool di Liga Inggris, Liverpool Takluk, The Bees Naik ke Posisi 6
Berikut Hasil akhir pertandingan Brentford vs Liverpool yang digelar pada Selasa (3/1/2023) dini hari tadi.
- Hasil Brentford vs Liverpool
TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Berikut Hasil akhir pertandingan Brentford vs Liverpool yang digelar pada Selasa (3/1/2023) dini hari tadi.
Brentford menyudahi perandingan dengan mengalahkan Liverpool.
Hasil Brentford vs Liverpool di Liga Inggris pekan ke-19 dimenangkan oleh kubu tuan rumah.
Duel Brentford vs Liverpool berlangsung di Stadion Gtech Community (markas Brentford) pada Selasa (3/1/2023) dini hari.
Brentford berhasil mengalahkan The Reds (Liverpool) dengan skor 3-1.
Kemenangan The Bees (Brentford) diukir lewat gol bunuh diri Ibrahima Konate (19'), Yoane Wissa (42') dan Bryan Mbeumo (84').
Sedangkan gol tunggal The Reds dilesatkan oleh Alex Oxlade Chamberlain (50').
Dengan hasil ini Brentford naik tiga tangga ke-7 klasemen Liga Inggris sementara dan pepet zona Eropa.
Sedangkan The Reds tertahan di posisi ke-6 pada pekan ke-19 ini.
Statistik Brentford vs Liverpool
Hasil akhir: Brentford 3-1 Liverpool
Penguasaan Bola: Brentford 27 persen vs 73 persen Liverpool