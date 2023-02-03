Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Tes literasi menjadi salah satu materi dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023 untuk masuk ke Perguruan Tinggi Negeri.

Tes literasi ini bertujuan untuk mengukur kemampuan calon mahasiswa untuk berkontribusi secara produktif kepada masyarakat dengan memahami, menggunakan, mengevaluasi dan merenungkan berbagai jenis teks untuk memecahkan masalah dan mengembangkan kapasitas pribadi sebagai warga negara Indonesia dan dunia.

Tes literasi terdiri dari dua komponen yakni tes literasi Bahasa Indonesia dan tes literasi Bahasa Inggris.

Berikut contoh soal tes literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 lengkap dengan kunci jawaban serta pembahasannya.

The questions number 1 - 3 are based on the following passage.

Supply chain weaknesses were brought to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for industries relying on electronics, as the flow of raw materials slowed or sometimes stopped. On top of that, shifting consumer values and tougher environmental regulations have resulted in more people buying hybrid vehicles. The batteries in these cars require rare metals that, depending on their supplies, can have volatile and unpredictable prices. However, there are other scarce elements and materials that may be used in smaller amounts in hybrid models versus conventional gas vehicles, raising the question of how these vehicles really compare with regard to supply chain vulnerabilities. Randolph Kirchain and colleagues wanted to develop a comprehensive comparison of the elements and compounds that go into all the parts in gas-powered, self-charging hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars, calculating each of the three vehicles' materials cost vulnerability.

The researchers collected information on the compounds in the more than 350,000 parts used to build seven vehicles from the same manufacturer with different levels of electrification, including four sedans and three sport utility vehicles (SUVs). Then, they calculated the amount of the 76 chemical elements present, as well as a few other materials, in each car type. To develop a monetary metric for vulnerability, the team considered the weight of each component, along with its average price and price volatility between 1998 and 2015. The results showed that self-charging hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles have twice the raw material cost risks. The largest contributors to the increase in cost risks were battery-related elements, such as cobalt, nickel, graphite and neodymium. The researchers say that as manufacturers ramp up electric vehicle production to meet demand, reducing raw material cost risks with long-term supplier contracts, substituting some materials or recycling others will be a good idea.

1. According to the passage, due to the raw components, the buyers will find a hybrid vehicle.....

A. pricey

B. exorbitant

C. invaluable

D. overpriced

E. economical

Jawaban: A. pricey