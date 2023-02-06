Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi dalam Bahasa Inggris Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

Breaking News:
Tes Literasi Bahasa Inggris menjadi satu diantara tujuh materi dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023.

Penulis: Istiqomah Kaloko | Editor: Royandi Hutasoit
TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Tes Literasi Bahasa Inggris menjadi satu diantara tujuh materi dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023.

Tes Literasi Bahasa Inggris ini materi penting yang wajib dipelajari oleh calon mahasiswa agar bisa menjawab ujian pada SNBT 2023 nantinya.

Tes literasi Bahasa Inggris bertujuan untuk mengukur kemampuan seseorang untuk berkontribusi secara produktif kepada masyarakat dengan memahami, menggunakan, mengevaluasi dan merenungkan berbagai jenis teks untuk memecahkan masalah dan mengembangkan kapasitas pribadi sebagai warga negara Indonesia dan dunia.

Berikut contoh soal tes literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 lengkap dengan kunci jawaban serta pembahasannya.

The questions number 1 - 2 are based on the following passage

TikTok is often applauded for its recommendation system; once it’s finely tuned, the app becomes one of the best scrolling experiences. My personal theory is that’s why TikTok is so addicting—everything is so perfectly curated to your specific interests, it’s hard to put the phone down once you’re sucked in. However, TikTok’s recommendation algorithm still has its own flaws that the company brings up in its new blog post.

“One of the inherent challenges with recommendation engines is that they can inadvertently limit user experience–what is sometimes referred to as a ‘filter bubble’,” the post reads. It states that by optimizing for personalization and relevance, there is a risk of presenting an increasingly homogenous stream of videos.

Another issue that TikTok takes seriously is not surfacing dangerous content. This is an issue that YouTube in particular has faced criticism over for many years. According to TikTok, content that has graphic material like medical procedures or “legal consumption of regulated goods,” like alcohol, may not be eligible for recommendation because it could come across as “shocking if surfaced as a recommended video to a general audience”. That’s why many creators on TikTok will upload a video more than once or talk openly about feeling shadow banned over particular content.

1. The writer of the passage intends to.....

A. illustrate TikTok users' concerns about the app's recommendation system

B. oppose the idea that TikTok has a sophisticated recommendation system

C. warn the readers about TikTok’s poor recommendation system

D. inform about the downsides of TikTok's recommendation system 

E. explain how TikTok resolves the recommendation system issue

