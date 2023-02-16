Liga Inggris
LIVE SKOR Live Streaming Arsenal vs Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne Bawa M City Unggul 1-0
Sedang berlangsung pertandingan Arsenal vs Manchester City Kamis (16/2/2023) dini hari.
TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Sedang berlangsung pertandingan Arsenal vs Manchester City Kamis (16/2/2023) dini hari.
Skor sementara Manchester City memimpin pertandingan.
Kevin De Bruyne berhasil mengoyak gawang The Gunners di menit ke 24.
Pertandingan Liga Inggris Arsenal vs Manchester City masih berlangsung
Laga Arsenal vs Manchester City kick off pukul 02.30 WIB.
Anda dapat menyaksikan Arsenal vs Manchester City via link live streaming TV Online, Live SCTV dan Vidio.
Akes link live streaming Arsenal vs Manchester City di artikel inil
Simak prediksi skor, susunan pemain dan head to head pertemuan Arsenal yang akan menjamu Manchester City.
Pertandingan Manchester City yang akan menjajal pemimpin klasemen Premier League, akan berlangsung di Stadion Emirates Stadium.
Berita Tim
Manchester City bisa naik ke puncak Liga Premier untuk pertama kalinya sejak Agustus.
Jika mereka mengalahkan pemimpin klasemen, Arsenal di Emirates.
Arsenal mencapai titik tengah musim dengan 50 poin setelah tim asuhan Mikel Arteta mengalahkan Manchester United dengan skor 3-2.
Live skor
live streaming
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne
Arsenal
Manchester City
Liga Inggris
|SIARAN LANGSUNG Live Streaming Arsenal vs Manchester City Siapa Menang, Erling Haaland Alami Cedera
|LIVE STREAMING Arsenal vs Manchester City Kick-off Pukul 02.30 WIB, Line Up Pemain Arsenal vs M City
|JAM TAYANG LIVE Arsenal vs Manchester City Line up Pemain, Duel Papan Atas Klasemen Liga Inggris
|Prediksi Skor Arsenal vs Manchester City - Big Match Papan Atas Liga Inggris Pukul 02.30 WIB
|Laga Big Match Liga Inggris: Arsenal Vs Manchester City - Nonton di HP Melalui Link Live Streaming