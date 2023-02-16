Liga Inggris

LIVE SKOR Live Streaming Arsenal vs Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne Bawa M City Unggul 1-0

Sedang berlangsung pertandingan Arsenal vs Manchester City Kamis (16/2/2023) dini hari.

Editor: Salomo Tarigan
zoom-inlihat foto LIVE SKOR Live Streaming Arsenal vs Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne Bawa M City Unggul 1-0
Ian KINGTON / IKIMAGES / AFP
Gelandang Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne (kiri) 

- Arsenal vs Manchester City

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Sedang berlangsung pertandingan Arsenal vs Manchester City Kamis (16/2/2023) dini hari.

Skor sementara Manchester City memimpin pertandingan.

Kevin De Bruyne berhasil mengoyak gawang The Gunners di menit ke 24.

Pertandingan Liga Inggris Arsenal vs Manchester City masih berlangsung 

Laga Arsenal vs Manchester City kick off pukul 02.30 WIB.

Anda dapat menyaksikan Arsenal vs Manchester City via link live streaming TV Online, Live SCTV dan Vidio.

Akes link live streaming Arsenal vs Manchester City di artikel inil

Simak prediksi skor, susunan pemain dan head to head pertemuan Arsenal yang akan menjamu Manchester City.

Pertandingan Manchester City yang akan menjajal pemimpin klasemen Premier League, akan berlangsung di Stadion Emirates Stadium.

 Berita Tim

Manchester City bisa naik ke puncak Liga Premier untuk pertama kalinya sejak Agustus.

Jika mereka mengalahkan pemimpin klasemen, Arsenal di Emirates.

Arsenal mencapai titik tengah musim dengan 50 poin setelah tim asuhan Mikel Arteta mengalahkan Manchester United dengan skor 3-2.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Live skor
live streaming
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne
Arsenal
Manchester City
Liga Inggris

  • Tribun Shopping

    Bingung Pilih Sleep atau Hibernate di Laptop? Ketahui Dulu 5 Perbedaannya Berikut

    Bingung Pilih Sleep atau Hibernate di Laptop? Ketahui Dulu 5 Perbedaannya Berikut

    Review Teratu Beauty Chamomile & Olive Deep Cleansing Oil, Ampuh Angkat Sisa Make Up di Wajah

    Review Teratu Beauty Chamomile & Olive Deep Cleansing Oil, Ampuh Angkat Sisa Make Up di Wajah

    Punya Masalah Kulit Kering? 5 Rekomendasi Produk GENTLE HOUR ini Wajib Kamu Coba

    Punya Masalah Kulit Kering? 5 Rekomendasi Produk GENTLE HOUR ini Wajib Kamu Coba

    Resmi Masuk Indonesia, Review OPPO Reno8 T 4G, Tipis dengan Desain Stylish Bawa Kamera 100 MP

    Resmi Masuk Indonesia, Review OPPO Reno8 T 4G, Tipis dengan Desain Stylish Bawa Kamera 100 MP

    5 Rekomendasi Compact Powder dengan Harga di Bawah Rp 100.000, Cocok untuk Anak Kost

    5 Rekomendasi Compact Powder dengan Harga di Bawah Rp 100.000, Cocok untuk Anak Kost

    • Berita Terkait :#Liga Inggris
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    Klub
    D
    M
    S
    K
    GM
    GK
    -/+
    P
    1
    PSM Makasar
    24
    14
    8
    2
    45
    8
    26
    50
    2
    Persija Jakarta
    23
    14
    5
    4
    33
    11
    15
    47
    3
    Persib
    23
    14
    4
    5
    39
    25
    9
    46
    4
    Madura United
    24
    12
    4
    8
    31
    14
    7
    40
    5
    Borneo
    23
    10
    7
    6
    39
    18
    14
    37
    Lihat selengkapnya

    berita POPULER

    Toko Pasang Antena Tv Digital & Set Top Box, Baranagsiang - Bogor
    Toko Pasang Antena Tv Digital & Set Top Box, Baranagsiang - Bogor
    Rp400.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Rental Sewa Truck Tangki Tekanan Vaccum dan Road Tank - Semarang
    Rental Sewa Truck Tangki Tekanan Vaccum dan Road Tank - Semarang
    Rp600.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Pasang cctv kamera depok,sawangan,parung,limo,beji,citayam,cipayung
    Pasang cctv kamera depok,sawangan,parung,limo,beji,citayam,cipayung
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    TERMURAH DI PRAMBANAN! RUMAH CANTIK SIAP HUNI 300JUTAAN
    TERMURAH DI PRAMBANAN! RUMAH CANTIK SIAP HUNI 300JUTAAN
    Rp340.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    PILIHAN CERDAS! INVESTASI HOTEL MEWAH UNDER 2M DI JOGJA
    PILIHAN CERDAS! INVESTASI HOTEL MEWAH UNDER 2M DI JOGJA
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rumah murah minimalis 1 lantai di Ujungberung kota bandung
    Rumah murah minimalis 1 lantai di Ujungberung kota bandung
    Rp436.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Servis foldinggate semarang
    Servis foldinggate semarang
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Pasang Antena Tv Digital Outdoor + Set Top Box Tebet
    Pasang Antena Tv Digital Outdoor + Set Top Box Tebet
    Rp550.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Flashdisk Kristal Lampu fdspc27
    Flashdisk Kristal Lampu fdspc27
    Rp40.500
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Rumah Modern Tropis Pesona Cipadung Kawasan Cibiru Dekat Pusat Kota
    Rumah Modern Tropis Pesona Cipadung Kawasan Cibiru Dekat Pusat Kota
    Rp432.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Jasa Kuras Tandon Toren Air Semarang Kendal
    Jasa Kuras Tandon Toren Air Semarang Kendal
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    HP Apple iPhone 13 128GB iBox Bekas Mulus Garansi On Fullset Nominus - Bekasi
    HP Apple iPhone 13 128GB iBox Bekas Mulus Garansi On Fullset Nominus - Bekasi
    Rp13.150.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    HP Apple iPhone XS 64GB Inter Fullset Nominus All Operator - Jakarta Selatan
    HP Apple iPhone XS 64GB Inter Fullset Nominus All Operator - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp4.850.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    HP Apple iPhone X 64GB Inter Bekas Fullset Nominus All Operator - Jakarta Selatan
    HP Apple iPhone X 64GB Inter Bekas Fullset Nominus All Operator - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp4.100.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    HP Apple iPhone 14 Pro 256G iBox Bekas Fullset Original Normal - Jakarta Pusat
    HP Apple iPhone 14 Pro 256G iBox Bekas Fullset Original Normal - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp21.500.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Laptop Macbook Pro 2019 Touchbar 512GB RAM 8GB Core i5 Bekas Normal Aman - Bekasi
    Laptop Macbook Pro 2019 Touchbar 512GB RAM 8GB Core i5 Bekas Normal Aman - Bekasi
    Rp11.850.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Sepeda Polygon Siskiu T8 Size M27.5 Bekas Normal Siap Pakai - Cilegon
    Sepeda Polygon Siskiu T8 Size M27.5 Bekas Normal Siap Pakai - Cilegon
    Rp10.000.000
    Banten, Cilegon
    Motor Honda Vario 110 2009 Bekas Mulus Normal Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Barat
    Motor Honda Vario 110 2009 Bekas Mulus Normal Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Barat
    Rp6.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Sepeda Litespeet Titanium Ocoee Size 18 Bekas Aman Siap Pakai - Solo
    Sepeda Litespeet Titanium Ocoee Size 18 Bekas Aman Siap Pakai - Solo
    Rp20.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Sepeda Pacific Skeleton Full Upgrade Bekas Siap Pakai Normal Mulus - Bogor
    Sepeda Pacific Skeleton Full Upgrade Bekas Siap Pakai Normal Mulus - Bogor
    Rp18.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan