Liga Inggris
JADWAL LIGA INGGRIS: Liverpool vs Man United, Malam Ini: Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea Bermain
Duel Liga Inggris semakin Seru. Malam ini Liga Inggris mempertemukan Liverpool vs Manchester United di pekan laga Ke-26.
Jadwal Liga Inggris
TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Duel Liga Inggris semakin Seru.
Malam ini, Arsenal, Manchester City hingga Chelsea bertanding.
Laga di Liga Inggris lainnya mempertemukan Liverpool vs Manchester United di pekan laga Ke-26.
Big match Liverpool vs Manchester United berlangsung di Anfield Stadium pada Minggu (5/3/2023).
Simak Jadwal Liga Inggris pekan 26 yang digelar pada Sabtu-Minggu 4-5 Maret 2023:
Sabtu 4 Maret 2023
19:30 WIB - Man City vs Newcastle
22:00 WIB - Arsenal vs Bournemouth
22:00 WIB - Wolves vs Tottenham
22:00 WIB - Chelsea vs Leeds United
22:00 WIB - Brighton vs West Ham
22:00 WIB - Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Minggu 5 Maret 2023