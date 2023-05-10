Breaking News:
Contoh Soal UTBK SNBT 2023

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk Unsrat

Sebelum memilih kuliah di Unsrat, ada baiknya Anda menyiapkan beberapa soal latihan.

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - SNBT 2023 akan dilaksanakan pada 8-14 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang I dan 22-23 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang II.

Sebaiknya persiapan dimulai dari sekarang sebelum SNBT 2023 berlangsung di bulan Mei.

Universitas Sam Ratulangi (Unsrat) merupakan salah satu kampus negeri Indonesia yang berpartisipasi dalam penyelenggaraan SNBT 2023.

Soal yang diujikan dalam SNBT 2023 terdiri dari Tes Potensi Akademik, Keterampilan Menulis Bahasa Indonesia dan Bahasa Inggris, serta Penalaran Matematika.. bahan yang bisa dipelajari di rumah.

Contoh Soal Literasi Bahasa Inggris

1. Earthquake is any sudden shaking of the ground caused by the passage of seismic waves through Earth’s rocks. Seismic waves are produced when some form of energy stored in Earth’s crust is suddenly released, usually when masses of rock straining against one another suddenly fracture and “slip.” Earthquakes occur most often along geologic faults, narrow zones where rock masses move in relation to one another. The major fault lines of the world are located at the fringes of the huge tectonic plates that make up Earth’s crust.

Little was understood about earthquakes until the emergence of seismology at the beginning of the 20th century. Seismology, which involves the scientific study of all aspects of earthquakes, has yielded answers to such long-standing questions as why and how earthquakes occur. About 50,000 earthquakes large enough to be noticed without the aid of instruments occur annually over the entire Earth. Of these, approximately 100 are of sufficient size to produce substantial damage if their centers are near areas of habitation. Very great earthquakes occur on average about once per year. Over the centuries they have been responsible for millions of deaths and an incalculable amount of damage to property.

What is the author’s attitude towards the topic of the passage?

A. Concerned
B. Critical
C. Informative
D. Satisfied
E. Optimistic

Jawaban: C

2. Feline chlamydial conjunctivitis is an infection caused by a bacterial organism (called Chlamydophila felis). The most common signs of chlamydia in cats involve the eyes or the upper respiratory tract (nose or throat), and only when infection is not treated does it spread to the lungs. Because chlamydia lives inside cells of the body and is not able to survive for long in the environment, spread of infection relies on direct or close contact with an infected cat. Following infection, the incubation period (the time between infection and development of clinical signs of disease) is between three and ten days.

The bacteria primarily infects the conjunctiva, which are the delicate membranes lining the eyelids and covering the edges of the eyeballs. The infection causes inflammation known as conjunctivitis. In normal cats, the conjunctiva is not readily visible and has a pale, salmon pink color. In cats with conjunctivitis, the conjunctiva becomes swollen and red, making it more visible. The nictitating membrane or third eyelid in the inner corner of the eye may protrude partially across the eye. One or both eyes may be involved.

Affected cats initially develop a watery discharge from the eyes that quickly becomes thicker and is usually a yellow or greenish color. The eyes are uncomfortable and cats often keep the affected eye(s) closed. Many cats remain bright and otherwise appear normal, but some may develop a fever or lose their appetite. After one or two days, sniffles and sneezing may also occur. In kittens, the infection may spread to the lungs and cause fatal pneumonia.

