Contoh Soal UTBK SNBT 2023 Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Cocok Untuk Calon Mahasiswa yang Mau Masuk UNNES 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - SNBT 2023 akan dilaksanakan pada 8-14 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang I dan 22-23 Mei 2023 untuk Gelombang II.

Sebaiknya persiapan dimulai dari sekarang sebelum SNBT 2023 berlangsung di bulan Mei.

Universitas Negeri Semarang (UNNES) merupakan salah satu kampus negeri Indonesia yang berpartisipasi dalam penyelenggaraan SNBT 2023.

Sebelum memilih kuliah di UNNES, ada baiknya Anda menyiapkan beberapa soal latihan.

Soal yang diujikan dalam SNBT 2023 terdiri dari Tes Potensi Akademik, Keterampilan Menulis Bahasa Indonesia dan Bahasa Inggris, serta Penalaran Matematika.

Berikut beberapa contoh soal SNBT 2023 dengan bahan yang bisa dipelajari di rumah.

Contoh Soal Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris

1. Earthquake is any sudden shaking of the ground caused by the passage of seismic waves through Earth’s rocks. Seismic waves are produced when some form of energy stored in Earth’s crust is suddenly released, usually when masses of rock straining against one another suddenly fracture and “slip.” Earthquakes occur most often along geologic faults, narrow zones where rock masses move in relation to one another. The major fault lines of the world are located at the fringes of the huge tectonic plates that make up Earth’s crust.

Little was understood about earthquakes until the emergence of seismology at the beginning of the 20th century. Seismology, which involves the scientific study of all aspects of earthquakes, has yielded answers to such long-standing questions as why and how earthquakes occur. About 50,000 earthquakes large enough to be noticed without the aid of instruments occur annually over the entire Earth. Of these, approximately 100 are of sufficient size to produce substantial damage if their centers are near areas of habitation. Very great earthquakes occur on average about once per year. Over the centuries they have been responsible for millions of deaths and an incalculable amount of damage to property.

The paragraph following the passage most likely discusses...

A. Suggestions to emerge the seismology to detect the earthquake

B. Examples of the substantial damage that caused by the earthquake

C. The development of seismology to identify the earthquake earlier

D. Factors that cause the earthquake and seismic wave

E. The reason why we need the seismology

Jawaban: B

2. Supply chain weaknesses were brought to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for industries relying on electronics, as the flow of raw materials slowed or sometimes stopped. On top of that, shifting consumer values and tougher environmental regulations have resulted in more people buying hybrid vehicles. The batteries in these cars require rare metals that, depending on their supplies, can have volatile and unpredictable prices. However, there are other scarce elements and materials that may be used in smaller amounts in hybrid models versus conventional gas vehicles, raising the question of how these vehicles really compare with regard to supply chain vulnerabilities. Randolph Kirchain and colleagues wanted to develop a comprehensive comparison of the elements and compounds that go into all the parts in gas-powered, self-charging hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars, calculating each of the three vehicles' materials cost vulnerability.

The researchers collected information on the compounds in the more than 350,000 parts used to build seven vehicles from the same manufacturer with different levels of electrification, including four sedans and three sport utility vehicles (SUVs). Then, they calculated the amount of the 76 chemical elements present, as well as a few other materials, in each car type. To develop a monetary metric for vulnerability, the team considered the weight of each component, along with its average price and price volatility between 1998 and 2015. The results showed that self-charging hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles have twice the raw material cost risks. The largest contributors to the increase in cost risks were battery-related elements, such as cobalt, nickel, graphite and neodymium. The researchers say that as manufacturers ramp up electric vehicle production to meet demand, reducing raw material cost risks with long-term supplier contracts, substituting some materials or recycling others will be a good idea.